features, price and all the details

Honor has finally made its first folding smartphone official, the new Honor Magic V.

As planned, Honor has finally presented its first folding smartphone, the Honor Magic V. The terminal has been announced in China as a direct bet to compete with models such as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 or the OPPO Find N.

For this, Honor has equipped its latest terminal with some of the state-of-the-art specifications on the market, among which are a pair of high refresh rate screens –one of them foldable– and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, among many other cool features.

Honor Magic V, all the information

Honor Magic V Characteristics Dimensions Creased: 160.4 × 72.7 × 14.3 mm

Unfolded: 160.4 × 141.1 × 6.7 mm

293 grams Screen Inside: 7.9-inch OLED, 2272 × 1984 pixels, 381 ppi, 90 Hz refresh rate

Unfolded: 6.45-inch OLED, 2560 x 1080, 431 ppi, 120 Hz refresh rate Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

GPU Adreno 730 RAM 12 GB Operating system MagicUI 6 based on Android 12 Storage 256/512 GB Cameras Rear:

-50 MP f / 1.9

– Ultra wide angle 50 MP f / 2.2

– 50 MP f / 2.0 “enhanced spectrum” camera

Front (exterior and interior):

-42 MP f / 2.4 Battery 4,750 mAh with 66 W fast charge Others Side fingerprint reader

DTS Audio

Stereo speakers

The first thing that stands out about the Magic V is its great resemblance to the Galaxy Z Fold 3. Honor has opted for a folding device format with a large interior screen, which when unfolded allows the device to be converted into a small tablet with 7.9 inch screen.

However, the brand seems to have given the exterior screen the prominence it deserves, despite the fact that other manufacturers insist on the contrary: it is not only a panel with a higher pixel density, 431 dpi – pixels per inch – compared to 380 dpi externally; it also has a higher refresh rate of 120 hertz instead of 90. Honor has also achieved reduce the edges around the screen to the minimum expression, as well as getting all the margins to have a uniform size.

The outer screen has a 6.45-inch diagonal with a somewhat less elongated and wider format than that of the outer screen of the Galaxy Z Fold 3. However, it does not reach the level of the OPPO Find N in this regard.

Its back, surrounded by an aluminum bezel and finished in glass or vegan leather depending on the chosen color tone, integrates the triple 50 megapixel rear camera. The main sensor has an aperture f / 1.9, and the second is associated with a ultra wide angle lens. Finally, we see a 50 megapixel “enhanced spectrum” sensor, similar to the one present in the Huawei P50 Pocket.

The camera for selfies It has 42 megapixels of resolution and is present in both the outdoor screen as in the interior through a small hole located in the upper part. In the outer panel, said hole is centered, while in the interior it is located in the upper part of the right half of the screen.

Its technical sheet is worthy of a high-end smartphone launched in 2022. It integrates the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor added to 12 GB of RAM and 512 or 256 GB of internal storage. All this, accompanied by a battery of 4,750 mAh capacity with support for fast charging of 66 W.

The Honor Magic V is the first smartphone of the brand to reach the market with Android 12 inside. He does it with the MagicUI customization layer in version 6 above, and some specific features designed to get more out of the device’s foldable form factor.

Honor Magic V price and when can you buy it

The Honor Magic V has been presented in China, where it can already be reserved through the official website of the brand.

It has a price that starts from 9999 yuan In its version of 12 GB of RAM with 256 GB of storage, about 1570 dollars to change. The most expensive model costs 10,999 yuan, about $ 1,725.

Related topics: Phones, Chinese mobiles, Folding and flexible mobiles

Subscribe to Disney + for only € 8.99! to subscribe