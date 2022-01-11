Fans Are Convinced Gigi Hadid Looks Like Ariana Grande In Her Moschino Campaign

Read the article

It should come as no surprise that Hadid is the face of the brand’s latest collection – she has a long relationship with the creative director. Jeremy scott.

In fact, she made waves at her New York Fashion Week show in September 2021 when she effortlessly strutted down the runway with a huge baby bottle. Oh, he even stopped for a drink in the middle of the track. The situation was a bit ironic, as the fall 2021 runway circuit marked Hadid’s return to the runways since welcoming her daughter Khai in September 2020 with her ex. Zayn Malik.

“Fashion month begins,” the model captioned an Instagram on September 8. He then took part in shows for Tom Ford, Brandon Maxwell, Proenza Schouler, Altuzarra, Michael Kors, Khaite, and of course Moschino. Just as NYFW finished, she jumped from the runway to the red carpet for the 2021 Met Gala. For the big event, which she attended alone, Hadid wore a stunning Prada gown. Her look, which was styled by Mimi cutrell, was accessorized with beautiful jewelery from Jacob & Co.