Explosive premiere of Katy Perry and Alesso with When Im Gone

U.S-. After knowing each other’s success, the iconic Grammy-nominated producer Alesso and the pop superstar, multi-platinum hitmaker Katy Perry, share the global premiere of “When I’m Gone”, the much anticipated and electrifying New single already on digital platforms.

Written by Alesso and Katy with Alida Garpestad Peck, Rami Yacoub, Nathan Cunningham and Marc Sibley of Space Primates, and Alma Goodman, “When I’m Gone” comes to life thanks to the impeccable sound design of Alesso and his infinite imagination and perfect production.

I’m so excited that ‘When I’m Gone’ is finally out. We have waited a long time to share it with all of you. I am honored to collaborate with Katy on an amazing dance song and ESPN to become the first artists to premiere our music video at halftime of the National College Football Championship. I loved working with her and I think this song and video came out super special Alesso Music producer

In the opening seconds of “When I’m Gone”, Alesso and Katy prove to be a match made in dance heaven, which could achieve the status of a dramatic anthem based on pulsating rhythms and powerful piano melodies, highlighting Katy’s radiant vocal presence while offering a fierce warning to whoever left her behind. .

When it comes to my music videos, we all know that I like to push boundaries and myself, and create unique opportunities for my fans to see. ESPN and especially College GameDay hold a special place in my heart, so partnering with Alesso to become the first artists to debut a global music video within a live event on ESPN was a perfect and natural combination. Katy Perry Singer

And while Perry continues with his successful stay in Las Vegas, with shows completely sold out every weekend.