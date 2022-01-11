Exemplary father-in-law! Mark Wahlberg shares a special moment with his daughter’s boyfriend

U.S. – Mark Wahlberg seems to get along very well with her teenage daughter’s boyfriend, Ella Rae Wahlberg. So much so that she has started training in the gym with it. To account for the funny moment, he shared a video on his social networks.

At the bottom of the video, he commented that he used to exercise to keep the boys away from his daughter, and that now everything has changed and he trains with her boyfriend. Then, he commented on how much he had grown as a father by having a good relationship with the person his daughter loves. The boy really seemed to be having a great time with his renowned father-in-law who helps him exercise.

One of the friends of Mark wahlber He told her that it was very clever of him to keep the young man close to him, so that he could know what he was doing. Many of the comments were around the same assumptions, it is that it seems that not everyone believes in the good intentions of the actor. Although he really seems to be willing to open up to meet the young boy.

The actor has talked about his daughter’s dating on several occasions, and even commented on how he felt about her dating. At that time, she said that she was interested in meeting the people who are related to Ella, who her parents are and all that kind of thing. Something quite normal for any parent who wants their children to be safe. Anyway, you know that’s the only way you can protect it.

It is that anyone can break his heart, despite being intimidated by the figure of Mark Wahlberg. So she decides to take the fact that her daughter is growing up and has started down the dating road as normal, hoping she has the best of luck.