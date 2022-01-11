EXCHANGE RATE: Price of the dollar today, Tuesday, January 11, 2022 in Mexico

Today, Tuesday, January 11, dollar price in Mexico begins in 20.445300 according to the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF) while the exchange rate The average dollar in the market is 20.61 pesos for purchase and 20.62 for sale.

In exchange houses located at the Benito Juárez International Airport in Mexico City, the dollar is sold for a maximum of 19.10 pesos and is purchased for a minimum of 17.60 pesos.

Where should you buy dollars?

Citibanamex buy at 19.78

buy at 19.78 HSBC Mexico buy at 18.60

buy at 18.60 BBVA Bancomer buy at 20.08

buy at 20.08 Banorte buy at 19.25

buy at 19.25 Santander buy at 19.44

Where should you sell dollars?

Citibanamex sells at 20.91

sells at 20.91 HSBC Mexico sells at 19.32

sells at 19.32 BBVA Bancomer sells at 20.98

sells at 20.98 Banorte sells at 20.65

sells at 20.65 Santander sells at 20.98

At the beginning of the week, the Mexican peso lost ground against the US dollar, which strengthened against the yields of the Treasury bonds, which reached a high of almost two years.

During operations, the Mexican currency depreciated to 20.53 units per greenback, after the dollar advanced before the bets in the market for a period of higher rates in the largest economy in the world,

