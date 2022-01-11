EU breaks new record for hospitalizations due to Covid-19

EFE.- The United States broke a new record for hospitalizations due to Covid-19 on Tuesday, with more than 145,000 people admitted to health centers, according to data from the Department of Health and Human Services (HSS).

In total there are 145,982 hospitalized patients in the country with Covid-19, of which 4,462 are minors.

The figure exceeds the 142,273 Covid-19 patients admitted on January 14, 2021, the highest number ever since the pandemic began.

This record in hospitalizations coincides with the expansion of the Omicron variant, which is already the dominant one in the US.

Do not miss: This is how you can process the IMSS Covid-19 Disability Permit 3.0 online

At the same time, the country’s hospitals are facing staff shortages because many health workers have been infected.

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam declared a partial state of emergency on Monday after ICU admissions will double from December 1.

Northam’s order allows hospitals to increase beds and gives more flexibility in managing staff, as well as expanding health care online.

In Texas, about 2,700 healthcare professionals will be hired and trained to strengthen hospitals, and they will join the 1,300 backup workers that have been sent to state centers, CNN said, citing a statement from the state health department.

Meanwhile, Colorado activated a series of measures to face the crisis of health personnel, such as not transporting to hospitals patients under 60 years of age who do not have serious symptoms and do not have a high-risk history.

Subscribe to Forbes Mexico