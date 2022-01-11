Eternals and the deleted scene that mentions a villain

Marvel Studios has revealed this scene from Eternals, where Makkari will try to show Sprite the value of humanity

The character of Makkari – played by Lauren Ridloff– in his attempt to convince Sprite (Lia McHugh) of the value of humanity, mentions, in this deleted scene, the Avengers victory over Thanos, the Mad Titan.

In addition, this scene has been revealed before the Eternals digital launch on the Disney + platform, on January 12, as well as his physical launch on February 15. It shows Sprite debating with Makkari about whether humanity really deserves to continue to be saved, since they have never stopped committing atrocities throughout their history.





Makkari, argues that, despite all that, when humanity is at its best it is capable of doing things like save half the universe and defeat Thanos. Only with hope, determination and the ability to sacrifice for love.

We see how, in this scene from Eternals, a clear reference to the events of Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019). In the first, Thanos – an Eternal in the original Marvel comics – kills half of life in the universe, after seizing the Infinity Stones. For its part, Endgame continues five years after the catastrophe, with the Avengers defeating Thanos and bringing everyone back to life, except those who sacrificed themselves to defeat the Mad Titan: Black Widow -Scarlett Johansson- and Iron Man –Robert Downey Jr.–.

Eternals –From the Oscar-winning Chloé Zhao– takes place after the events of Endgame, and follows the adventures of the Eternals, an ancient race of powerful cosmic beings who came to Earth millennia ago to protect humanity from the Deviants. In this film, the Eternals reunite after centuries gone to save humanity once again.

Remember that Eternals was released in theaters on November 5, 2021, with a mixed review. He got to collect some $ 162 million on his first weekend, and in total, he managed to do just over 400 million dollars worldwide.