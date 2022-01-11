Encanto and the winners of the Golden Globe 2022 – Film and Tv – Culture

There were not many surprises in the new and unusual awards ceremony Golden Globes 2022 (Golden globes), which were announced without fanfare or cymbals on social media and YouTube, and will go down in history as awards without much significance.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) in charge of delivering these recognitions tried to erase the accusations of corruption and racism, among others, added to the refusal of NBC to carry out the typical television broadcast, reinforcing the idea of ​​awards that – against all odds – are trying to redeem themselves.

Encanto was the best animated film of 2021.

The awards started with the film Charm, inspired by Colombia, which won the award for best animated film. While Ariana DeBose won best supporting actress for West Side Story.

The libretto for The Squid Game began to be written in 2008.

As for the best actor section, the Golden Globe was in the hands of Jeremy strong, in the category of best drama series Succession. Added to Sarah Snook who was recognized by the Golden Globes in the section of best supporting actress.

Great emotion caused to see that the actress of Colombian origin Rachel zegler who won the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy Film, also for West Side Story, which also won the best comedy or musical film.

Also, the award for best supporting actor went to O Yeong-su, from The Squid Game, so far the most watched series Netflix.

One of the most important awards went to Jane Campio, who won in the category for best director for her film The Power of the Dog, which also obtained the distinction of best dramatic film.

The award for best screenplay went to the film Belfast, which recalls the explosion of violence in that Irish city at the end of the 1960s.

In turn, Jason Sudeikis took home the statuette for best actor in a comedy series, for the fabulous Ted Lasso, which follows the life of an American who ventures to be the manager of an English soccer team.

Andrew Garfield won best actor for the movie for Tick… ​​Tick… ​​Boom !. This is his first Golden Globe.

A big surprise at the award ceremony was the recognition for The Underground Railroad as the best miniseries.

The young cast of the film is led by Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler.

Jean Smart she won the award for best actress in a musical or comedy television series for her role as Deborah Vance in Hacks, which also won the statuette for best comedy series.

Nicole Kidman Shone by being awarded Best Actress in a Television Drama Movie for her portrayal of Lucille Ball in Being the Ricardos.

Taking a leap into the detective genre, the great work of the actress was emphasized Kate winslet in the miniseries Mare of Easttown. While Michael Keaton was the winner for his performance in the drama that criticizes the pharmaceutical industry Dopesick.

It drew attention that Will Smith he won his first Golden Globe in his entire career for his work on the film King Richard: A Winning Family.

Kodi Smit-McPhee was chosen as the best supporting actor in a drama film for The Power of the Dog.

Film Dune, by Denis Villeneuve

As for the music, many would say it was sung. Hans zimmer wins the Golden Globe for the best original score in the science fiction film Dune. On par with British singer Billie Eilish who triumphed with the song ‘No Time To Die’, from the James Bond film of the same name, which he composed with his brother Finneas O’Connell.

The Golden Globes presented their first award to a transgender actress, Mj Rodríguez shone for his portrayal of Bianca Rodríguez in the drama series Pose.

The series ‘Pose’ was directed by Ryan Murphy.

Another award that generated interest was that of the best film in a foreign language, for the Japanese Drive my car, a drama about an actor who is trying to recover from a very difficult situation and ends up developing a theater tour in which he meets a girl who could change his life.

