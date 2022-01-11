Emma Watson reacts to mistake with photo of Emma Roberts at ‘Harry Potter’ reunion

On January 1, 2022, ‘Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts‘, the reunion of the main actors of the saga film on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the first of the films, ‘Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Pie’.

This way the fans from ‘Harry Potter’ have been able to see Emma Watson again, Rupert grint and Daniel Radcliffe together after the end of the saga in 2011 with ‘Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: part 2’.





Rupert Grint, Emma Watson and Daniel Radcliffe at the ‘Harry Potter’ reunion | HBO Max

Also, of the three leads who played Hermione Granger, Ron Weasley, and Harry Potter, also appearsn in the reunion many other actors that were key in the story such as Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy), Robbie Coltrane (Hagrid), Helena Bonham Carter (Bellatrix Lestrange), Gary Oldman (Sirius Black), Bonnie Wright (Ginny Weasley), Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood), Matthew Lewis (Neville Longbottom), Oliver and James Phelps (George and Fred Weasley) or the great Ralph Fiennes (Voldemort), among others.





The actors of ‘Harry Potter’ at the meeting | Nick Wall / HBO Max

Throughout the hour and 38 minutes that the meeting lasts, there are many emotional moments that the fans have been able to enjoy but the most commented on social networks has been a mistake. And it is that shortly after the reunion premiered, many were those who mistake in a photo of Emma Watson as a child.

And the thing is, in the image there is a girl with Minnie Mouse ears while she eats. But, this little girl wasn’t really Emma Watson but is about the also actress Emma roberts.





Emma Roberts | Getty

Thus, after the uproar that was formed in social networks Emma Watson has now wanted to put a touch of humor to this error by publishing the photo on his personal Instagram account where he comments: “I was NOT so cutea, “he says while mentioning Emma Roberts and using the hashtag #emmasistersforever.

A post to which she has also reacted Emma roberts who shared the post in his Instagram stories and wrote: “Haha! I can’t believe this“while blowing Watson kisses with emoticons.

