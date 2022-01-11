Emma Watson reacts to mistake at ‘Harry Potter’ reunion

After HBO Max’s mistake in an attempt to portray the childhood of Emma Watson During Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts on the platform, the British actress, who rose to fame for giving life to “Hermione” in the film saga, reacted on her social networks. It was the “Harry Potter” fans who noticed the mistake, as the HBO Max production showed an image of the actress Emma roberts while they were talking about the childhood of Emma Watson .











NEW YORK, NY – MARCH 13: Actress Emma Watson attends the "Beauty and the Beast" New York screening at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on March 13, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill / FilmMagic)





In the photograph you can see Emma roberts sitting on a chair. In front of her is a plate with food and drink. The peculiar thing is that he wears a few “Minnie Mouse” ears on his head. Given the negative reactions of Internet users on social networks, Emma Watson He replied, “I wasn’t that cute.” Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts premiered on January 1 on HBO Max with exclusive interviews with the actors who have participated in all the film installments of the story inspired by the books of JK Rowling.

Emma Watson He spoke about his character and shared various anecdotes alongside his fellow scenemates, Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and the Mexican director Alfonso Cuarón, to name a few.