Elsa Pataky shares images of her idyllic vacation without Chris Hemsworth | Love 40

Living in Australia has helped you Elsa Pataky to raise their children in an environment surrounded by nature where idyllic landscapes are part of their day to day. Although, when they go on vacation, the landscapes are even more spectacular.

They are not too fond of big resorts or luxury places, and we talk about the economic, because of course, the corners they visit are luxurious, but for the great beauty they possess.

On more than one occasion we have seen the family enjoy with friends on the beach with a very picnic and camping plan in which surfboards are not lacking. This summer was not going to be different, although there is a fairly obvious absence.

Without Chris Hemsworth

“I always love to come back to this site. We miss you @chrishemsworth #rainbowbeach “, wrote the actress along with a good collection of images that show us how well they have had, although without the company of her husband, Chris Hemsworth.

Rainbow Beach is one of those amazing places in Queensland that they like to return to whenever they get a chance. On this occasion the actor has not been able to attend, we assume that he would have some professional commitment that has prevented him from enjoying that plan with his family. Let no one start speculating about a new crisis in the couple because he has not hesitated to remember him in his comment.

Elsa has come with two of the frequent couples to their trips with whom they usually share this type of adventure in which there is a authentic communion with nature. We have even seen Elsa fishing.

The envy of many who are still not clear about how to spend this vacation in which the pandemic continues to be present and the desire to travel is growing.