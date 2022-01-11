Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth travel to Ibiza to end their holidays in Spain

Prague, Seville, Madrid, Venice, Rome, Paris or London are some of the destinations that Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth have chosen to travel with their children this winter.

After a getaway to the snow where they have been seen skiing, the family has chosen Ibiza as the last stop before returning to Australia.

The actress Elsa Pataky in Ibiza on December 27, 2021 GTRES

They have been seen by the favorite Balearic island of celebrities together with Chris’s brother, Liam and Elsa Pataky and Ángel Nieto Aguilar, the grandson of the mythical motorcycle racer.

Apparently the actress still has a certain relationship with the Nieto family after the brief romance she had with Fosi Nieto, something that happened a long time ago.

The couple was with several friends in Ibiza GTRES

During their stay in Spain, the family has traveled to various parts of the country, although they have made a special stop in the Basque Country.

Several residents of an exclusive urbanization on the outskirts of Irún assured a month ago that they saw the couple visit some of the mansions in the area.

Their children accompanied them at all times GTRES

According to various media, the couple could be looking to buy a home in Spain. The reason for choosing the Urdanibia urbanization is because Elsa’s brother lives there.

The couple have not expressed their desire to move to Spain and are currently living in Australia. Although they are likely to make an acquisition to repeat trips like the one they just made.