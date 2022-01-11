Dwayne Johnson launches its own brand of hearing aids

In an alliance with the JBL brand, the wrestler, actor and businessman Dwayne Johnson launched his own brand of headphones on the market as part of his Project Rock line from Under Armor, a company with which he continues, and which has been strengthened for many years by launching collaborative clothing. Dwayne Johnson, popularly known as The Rock or Vin Diesel’s public enemy, has been in charge of building a brand outside of the ring and off the screen.

Not only is he one of the highest grossing actors of the moment, producer of his films and owner of his own brand of tequila, but now he also adds to his empire a line of “perfect” headphones to use during long and arduous workouts like the ones that he carries out. This news was released through the technology site Engadget, in which they have in great detail all the cute things that include the actor’s line of headphones.

They are designed by JBL, an American audio and electronics company; Its biggest feature is that it has a “tough durability” for those intense workouts with an IPX4 rating. Another feature is that they are distraction-proof, thanks to the inclusion of adaptive noise cancellation (ANC). And as for the battery life, a single charge will last a maximum of 45 hours and the best thing is that you will not have to wait two days for them to charge, since in 2 hours they will be ready and functional again.

In addition to the above, they are designed so that they do not slip off your head while you train, this thanks to the UA Storm Super Grip pads, which offer greater stability. They also include SuperVent cushions that dry fast and are breathable to help keep the temperature under control. And if sweat is a problem on your ears, that’s fine, the ear pads can be removed and washed by hand without problem.