Dragon Ball Realme GT Neo 2: Smartphone collector’s edition for all fans of the famous anime | Dragon Ball cell phone | DBZ Smartphone | TECHNOLOGY

A must-have kit for collectors. Chinese brand Realme announced the launch of its new smartphone GT Neo 2, in a special edition of Dragon Ball Z. A true gem that anime and manga fans will undoubtedly love.

But it is not only a team with a case with the colors and the Goku insignia. In customization ,. The icons are inspired by Dragon Ball, at the time of loading it also has an animation of the anime and the model is quite sober, for the most veteran fans.

The box is also a true work of art for collectors, with images of the battle between Goku and Frieza, In addition, it brings a series of stickers of various characters from Dragon ball

So far Realme has not informed if the equipment will be marketed outside of China, although various sources have revealed that it would reach Spain, so in Latin America there are hopes of being able to acquire it.

REALME GT NEO 2 FEATURES

But since everything is not the appearance of the equipment, in this article we are going to tell you what are the main characteristics of this equipment GT Neo 2, limited edition of Dragon Ball Z.

Among its main features we have a screen 6.62-inch, Full HD resolution, 12 GB of RAM, 256 GB storage, a triple camera and the main 64 MP, plus a battery of 5000 mAh, fast charging.

At the moment it is known that this team could cost a little more than 400 dollars and the followers of Dragon Ball, keep their fingers crossed that this team reaches Latin America.