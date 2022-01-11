‘Don’t Look Up’: The Joke About Jennifer Lawrence’s Famous Lost Role – Movie News

The satire directed by Adam McKay and with Leonardo DiCaprio sharing the spotlight with the actress from ‘The Hunger Games’ is available on Netflix.

Netflix has closed 2021 with one of the movies of the year. Don’t look upAdam McKay’s doomsday satire stars Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio and features stellar appearances from Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande and Cate Blanchett. Also with a brief appearance of a transformed Chris Evans. The funny thing is that, between joke and joke of the film, there is one that makes reference to a famous role that Lawrence lost.

It occurs in one of the conversations between Kate dibiasky, the character of the actress of The Hunger Games, and of Jason orlean (Hill), the son of the president of the United States Janie Orlean (Streep) and his chief of staff. Don’t look up follows two astronomers, Kate and Randall Mindy (DiCaprio), who discover that a comet is heading towards Earth. When the protagonists meet with the president and her son and the latter do not take them seriously, Kate makes comments to which Jason responds with derision. At one point, Hill’s character calls Lawrence’s character “the boy with the dragon tatto” (in Spanish: “the boy with the tattoo of a dragon”).

Noomi Rapace as Lisbeth Salander.



This is a reference to Millennium: Men Who Didn’t Love Women, Spanish title of the film The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo, the American remake of the Swedish adaptation of the homonymous novel written by Stieg Larsson. David Fincher directed this film after the success of the film starring Michael Nyqvist and Noomi Rapace.

From left to right: Jennifer Lawrence as Kate Dibiasky in ‘Don’t Look Up’ and Rooney Mara and Claire Foy as Lisbeth Salander.



When Fincher was looking for the perfect actress for the role of Lisbeth Salander, Lawrence was one of the candidates along with other big names like Scarlett Johansson and Natalie Portman. Ultimately, it was Rooney Mara who got the role. Daniel Craig, meanwhile, was the male lead Mikael Blomkvist. Apparently, and as they collect in Screen rant, Lawrence was discarded for the role for being too tall.

The Swedish film version was released in 2009 and was followed by two more installments that fully adapted the trilogy written by Larsson. The American ‘remake’ landed in theaters in 2012 without much success. In 2018, an attempt to ‘reboot’ history reached theaters with the adaptation of the novel What does not kill you makes you stronger. This book was completed by David lagercrantz after Larsson’s death in 2004. Fede Alvarez was its director and Claire Foy the actress who played Lisbeth Salander.

It is also amusing, knowing this detail, to realize that Lawrence’s characterization in Don’t look up has some similarities with Mara as Lisbeth Salander: ‘piercing’ in the nose, eyes made up of black and short bangs. Was it intentional or had nothing to do with it?

Don’t look up is available on Netflix. The movie has gone empty-handed of the Golden Globes despite having four nominations: Best Motion Picture Comedy or Musical, Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical for Lawrence, Best Actor in a Comedy or Musical for DiCaprio, and Best Screenplay. On these lines, take a look at the trailer.

