Doctor Strange 2: Tom Cruise looks like Iron Man on fan art poster | Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness | Marvel | Movies and series

Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness promises to shake up the Cinematic Universe of Marvel And fans of the franchise couldn’t be more excited. It is not for less considering the possibilities presented by the premise of a multiverse, just like Spider-Man did: no way home.

On this occasion, Benedict Cumberbatch will resume his role as a sorcerer to enter the epic adventure that knows no borders between worlds and realities in which we will know what would have happened if any event had been a minimum of different.

In that sense, the cameos are served to the imagination of the scriptwriters. One of the most fan-requested guest appearances involves none other than Tom Cruise as Iron Man from an alternate universe to the original MCU.

As is known, the protagonist of Too gun rejected being Tony Stark in the franchise, because he felt that it was something in progress and that it was not going the way he wanted. In the end it was Robert Downey Jr. who took the role and the actor couldn’t be more pleased with his choice.

On the occasion of Cruise’s voiced cameo in Doctor Strange 2, we share a fan art poster created by digital artist Rahalarts. His post on Instagram has done nothing but excite MCU fans.

What is Doctor Strange 2 about?

“To restore a world where everything is changing, Strange seeks the help of his ally Wong and the Scarlet Witch. But a terrible threat looms over humanity and the entire universe of which the protagonist can no longer take charge with his power alone ”, advances the official synopsis.