“Do not look up”, a film that shows what priorities of society (and the media) need to be reformulated

– Advertisement –



Don’t look up, the most recent film by Adam McKay – who also directed The big bet Y the vice president– portrays how our current society would receive the news of the end of the world and makes a sharp critique of all instances, including the media.

The film tells – in a satire tone – the obstacles faced by people of science in communicating the imminent end of the world to a government that thinks about the upcoming elections, to a business community that only thinks of doing business with disaster and a society lulled by current affairs.

Despite being a comedy, its content polarized opinions. On the one hand, there are those who feel that the film not only does not make people laugh but also judges and even scolds society –Including the media– for not having the world as a priority. On the other hand, there are those who think it is a great opportunity to be self-critical and look forward.

Surely you are interested in: Cinema about dictators shows how absurd absolute power can be

A controversial tape



Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence) is a doctoral student who discovers that a comet will hit Earth in six months. His professor is Dr. Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio), who immediately communicates the discovery to the POT.

This is how these two people of science enter the White House to explain the situation to the President of the United States (Meryl Streep) and develop a plan to contain the cometHowever, they find that there are more important things. They also go to the media and come across incredulity and the absurd situations of fame.

There is a moment in which this film stands out from other films that have dealt with the subject of imminent destruction of the planet, but in order not to reveal more about the plot, we will say that despite its comic tone it becomes hopeless.

The film critic Alejandro Alemán wrote in Central axis that the tone of the tape borders on scolding, “it’s your fault for making idiotic people famous, it’s your fault for choosing those rulers. The film required more delirium and less agenda ”.

In an interview with Question, writer and film critic Ira Franco told us that negative opinions come from an old idea that cinema should fulfill a social function and be a compass that explains to us where the world is going.

“I think that we are asking this film to be that compass, but it is no longer the same world as twenty years ago when there was only one discourse, as in Armageddon”, Where no one doubts the end and everyone –including the means– unites with the same goal.

For Franco, cinema no longer explains reality to us, but rather proposes us various speeches, “We are asking it to be a totalizing cinema, when cinema is no longer that, it is simply a film of Netflix”.

However, the expert explained to us that opinion has been polarized because deep down, the film does have a political stance and the criticism remains half.

We recommend you: Violence, medical neglect and educational backwardness, which generates neglect of Mexican children

Tough against governments



The writer specializing in climate change issues Harry cockburn wrote in The Independent that “there is palpable anger in many of the bad reviews”, among other things because “it shows us the mess we are in. It does not show us how to escape this disaster “as it” offers no redemption. “

For Cockburn the film portrays that society is failing in find meaning and purpose and has put a new focus on “the scar that runs through our collective soul.”

“Our leaders are abject, the systems we work in are mostly useless and harmful, our ill-educated populations just want easy answers or comforting lies, ”Cockburn wrote.

In this sense, the writer Andrés Burgos wrote in Time from Colombia that the tape reflects that our rulers don’t know the world they live in and they disguise the nepotist scheme that sustains them as democracy.

“It matters little (to governments) the academic capabilities and execution of their advisers, the really important thing is to maintain power, surrounding himself with loyal friends who support his idiocies to the deathBurgos wrote.

Maybe you are interested in: Millions in the world were orphaned by COVID-19; Mexico tops the list

We had it all



Towards the end of the film there comes a point when the scientist played by Leonardo DiCaprio changes his heartbroken attitude and, after remembering how easy it was to make coffee every morning, says: “We had it all”.

For Ira Franco this makes us feel compassion for the character of the film but also for society, and makes us realize that in this reality we still we have hope.

However, he believes that this is where the American discourse comes to the fore, because although he is right that the planet can still be saved, it does not speak to the vast majority of the population, “where there’s no hope and they really don’t have it all. “

A world in which business is even done with the disaster, since “while the north pole is thawing, there are people who are speculating with the oil and uranium that could be found there.”

The role of the media



For Ira Franco, although the criticism of the media It is very limited – since not all its manifestations are mentioned – it does show that they are part of a system that has society trapped and that they have their own agenda.

However, it also shows that “people use the means to fall asleep. A bit in passing and almost unintentionally, that is where the film hits the spot. Not in the media, but in the apathy of the people ”, he explained.

In that sense, Harry Cockburn wrote that the film is uncomfortable for many people because it effectively takes a look at our society and “judges it beyond salvation.”

“This is extremely uncomfortable for many people (…) including those in the media who deal with the light entertainment“, Also” raises questions about trust in the media, politicians, corporations, science and those whose interests are ultimately benefiting. “

Towards the end of his critique, Cockburn reflects on the opportunity the media currently has, as as the climate crisis worsens, it will impact the human experience more.

The changes of the planet will impact “from our most fundamental interactions with our planet, such as breathing, eating and drinking, to our relationships, art, architecture and political philosophy,” explained Cockburn.

Therefore, “we must find a new way of looking at what we are doing and the world we are part of, not apart from him ”.