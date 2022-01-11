Djokovic: why some elite athletes refuse to get vaccinated against covid

Novak Djokovic is one of the high-profile athletes who has opposed vaccination against covid-19.

While eyes were on the case of the world’s number one tennis player Novak Djokovic and the vaccination policy to enter Australia, Thiago Monteiro simply continued his training for the Open in that country.

The Brazilian, who ranks 89th in the raking, he really couldn’t risk being denied a place in the tournament, mainly because of the money he will earn just for showing up to his first round match.

But it wasn’t the strict vaccination policy that led Monteiro to get vaccinated before the competition.

“My decision to get vaccinated had nothing to do with the Australian Open. It was a matter of protect myself and others“Monteiro tells the BBC.

