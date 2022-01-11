Discover the winning series of the Golden Globes and where to watch them

At dawn last Monday the Golden Globes were delivered in a ceremony very different from the usual ones since it was not broadcast due to the scandals that have affected the organizers in recent years. The movie The power of the dog by Jane Campion and the series Succession they were the big winners of this complex edition.

The winning series of the Golden Globes

The winning series a the best drama series was Succession and its lead actors Jeremy Strong She won Best Actor in a Drama and Sarah Snook won Best Supporting Actress. As for the award for Best Musical or Comedy Series went to Hacks and its protagonist Jean Smart that of Best Comedy Actress.

As for the award of Best actress in a drama went to Michaela Jaé Rodriguez for her role in the series Pose and Best Actor in a Comedy for Jason Sudeikis for the series Ted Lasso.

The award for Best TV Movie or Miniseries went to The Underground Railroad, Best Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries for Michael Keaton for Dopesick: Story of an addiction, Best Actress in a Miniseries for Kate Winslet for Mare of Easttown and Best Supporting Actor Yeong-Su Oh for The Squid Game.

Where to watch these TV series

The winner of the Golden Globe for Best Drama Series Succession is UOne of the most viewed on HBO Max which premiered its final season at the end of last year. Although we still do not know the release date. We hope that this year the fourth season can already be seen. The two ambitious brothers will face each other again played by Jeremy Strong and Sarah Snook and will have to overcome this season.

As to Pose It can also be seen on HBO Max although its three seasons have already been completed. In them the actress Michaela Jaé Rodriguez has surprised with her interpretation. Also on HBO Max you can see the winning series for the Best Comedy Series Award Hacks which was released at the end of last year. Actress Jane Smart has already won the Emmys and has now won the Best Actress in a Comedy Series. As for Ted Lasso, his protagonist Jason Sudeikis is once again awarded as Best Actor in a Comedy Series and that can be seen on Apple TV +.

Finally regarding the miniseries The Underground Railroad can be seen on Amazon Prime Video Y Mare of Easttown whose protagonist has won the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Miniseries on HBO Max. The drama Dopesick for which Michael Keaton has won the best actor in a miniseries can be seen on Disney + and The Squid Game which was one of the surprises of the series can be seen on Netflix.