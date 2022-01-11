Dingy Balloons, by Francesc Puig

The Golden Globes have not had their best year after being boycotted by the film and television industry due to accusations of corruption and lack of diversity from their organizers. The 79th edition of the awards organized by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association had its most unusual gala this Sunday, without television broadcasting or red carpet, Hollywood stars and accredited press.

Some Globes, then lackluster, that nevertheless can continue to be a beacon for many spectators when choosing what to see in the face of so much audiovisual production. In terms of television, few surprises have occurred in the drama category with the victory of Succession , the series currently more in the form of HBO, which took three statuettes of the five it was opting for: best drama series, best actor for Jeremy Strong (who was competing with his partner Brian Cox) and best supporting actress for Australian Sarah Snook, that he finally saw his participation in a series with so much testosterone rewarded.

HBO also won in the comedy category with two Golden Globes for Hacks and its protagonist Jean Smart. The series arrived in Spain less than a month ago and perhaps in these parts it is more difficult to understand the recognitions of this comedy based on the difficult relationship between a veteran Las Vegas comedian (Smart) and a young writer in low hours whom he hires to renew their repertoire. The friction between the two is peppered with a sense of humor that may not be able to connect with non-American audiences. Something similar to what happened with Schitt’s Creek . Our dear Ted lasso It could not take the honors of best comedy but its protagonist, Jason Sudeikis, could be crowned as best actor in the category.

As for miniseries, the Golden Globe went to The underground railroad , from Amazon Prime Video, which adapts Colson Whitehead’s novel, in which the underground railroad that was figuratively spoken of in America’s slavery years is turned into a real vehicle that helps slaves flee. A great series that left The assistant (Netflix), the story of a young woman who must park her dreams to get out of an abusive relationship and raise her daughter. Its protagonist, Margaret Qualley, also ran out of an award in favor of the intractable Kate Winslet for M .

The list of television winners was completed with Michael Keaton for