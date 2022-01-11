Detroit Lions fire offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn

Detroit is in no rush to fill the offensive coordinator position as head coach Dan Campbell decides who he wants to be in command of the plays.

ALLEN PARK – After one season, Anthony Lynn has been left out as offensive coordinator for the Detroit Lions, confirmed the head coach Dan Campbell this Monday.

NFL Network reported prior to the regular season closing game of Detroit, a victory over the Green bay packers on Sunday, the cessation of Lynn, but after the game, Campbell declined to provide details until speaking with Lynn the next day.

Anthony Lynn had lost his offensive play command midseason. AP Photo

“I felt this is the best for both of us,” he offered. Campbell this monday, about Lynn. “Look, he got here, he took a huge leap of faith with us, under the impression that he would be in command of the plays, and then we weren’t going to go that direction. That’s not fair to him, either. I wish him so. Better. He’s been a true professional. He works hard and gave us everything he had, so I appreciate him for that. He’s a professional. “

Lynn joined the Lions in 2021 after serving as head coach of Los Angeles Chargers for four seasons. Nevertheless, Campbell said the role of Lynn in the group of assistants Detroit, “it just doesn’t fit,” and that Lions They never found their pace or rhythm with him on the job.

“It’s hard to really aim [algo específico]”revealed Campbell. “Sometimes it doesn’t work out the way you want it to, and it’s really the best answer I can give.”

Campbell assumed the tasks of command of plays of Lynn after the rest day for Week 10 against the Pittsburgh steelers, in order to have direct communication with the quarterback Jared goff. Lynn He never regained those responsibilities, something he said he understood at the time.

“I have been at the feet of Dan, and if I had been 0-8 and needed a spark for my team, then as an offensive guy I probably would have done the same, to be honest, “he said. Lynn on November 18. “He would be a hypocrite if he did not agree with what he did.”

The Lions are in no rush to occupy the position of Lynn in what Campbell decide who you want to be in charge of future plays. The tight ends coach Ben johnson could be a candidate to replace Lynnespecially after assuming a greater role during the change in command, and has earned the respect of Campbell with your creativity.

Even with the move Goff thanked Lynn for everything throughout its first season in Detroit during your exit interview.

“We really appreciate him because if he wanted to he could have a bad attitude, and he didn’t, and it was really great to see it from him,” she reported. Goff from Lynn. “But going forward, a lot of what we did towards the end of the year is something we would like to see. Hopefully the passing game continues to improve and I hope we can be a part of it and hope the running game can stay on fire and do the same. yours, hoping it’s a lot of what we’ve done in the last couple of games. “