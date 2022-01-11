Dembelé’s agent criticizes the haste with which they make him play after injury

The attorney gives as an example the entry of Dembelé into play last Wednesday in a Copa del Rey match against Linares in the second half.

Ousmane Dembelé’s agent, Moussa Sissoko, criticizes the haste with which Barcelona makes the extreme play after the injuries he suffers on a recurring basis, a point that is weighing on the French’s renewal negotiations.

“Money is often talked about when it comes to renovating Ousmane, but it is not just a question of money. It is also day-to-day management.”, assures Sissoko in statements published by the newspaper L’Équipe.

The representative gives as an example the entry of Dembelé at stake last Wednesday in a Copa del Rey match against Linares in the second half, after several days without being able to train due to having been tested positive for covid.

“This sports management, with this entry into the field without training, just after the covid, is something difficult for us to understand,” adds the agent.

It is a new point of contention for the renewal of the 24-year-old forward, whose contract expires at the end of the season, giving him the freedom to negotiate with other clubs.

According L’Équipe, which cites sources close to the player, the negotiations for the extension of the contract are stopped but not broken, contrary to what was published a few days ago in various media.

The coach of the Barça, Xavi HernándezHe is very interested in its continuity and the economic positions are not very far away.

The club’s latest proposal involves a renewal bonus of 40 million euros and a salary of 40 million gross per year for the next five seasons, which would make him the highest paid of the squad.

The differences, according to L’Équipe, are in the distribution between the fixed part of that contract and the variable.

DembeléFor his part, he faces the negotiation in a position of strength, since, according to the French newspaper, he is considering other offers, especially in England, where the Chelsea by Thomas Tuchel, his former coach at the Dortmund, is interested in him.

The Paris Saint-Germain, for its part, seems to have abandoned the bidding, affirms L’Équipe.