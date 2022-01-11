‘Deep Water’, the erotic thriller with Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck, will finally premiere on Amazon

Related news

The culebron Deep water is nearing its end. After numerous delays derived from the coronavirus crisis, the erotic thriller that linked the roads of Ana de Armas Y Ben affleck it will finally be released in streaming. The film was scheduled to hit theaters next January until its title disappeared from the list of the most immediate releases in theaters of the giant Disney. Now we know why. Hulu in the United States and Amazon Prime Video in the rest of the world are the new homes of Adrian Lyne’s first film in 20 years.

The great claim of Deep water It will be the on-screen meeting of Affleck and Armas, two Hollywood stars who started a romance in the filming of the production and that ended last January on good terms. The actor will be Vic Van Allen, a wealthy husband who allows his wife to have extramarital affairs to avoid divorce. When Melina’s lovers start to disappear, her husband becomes the main suspect in the case.

The 20th Century Studios and New Regency production decided to seek a way out of the film because of the poor results that adult cinema accumulates at the US box office. The new version of West side story Steven Spielberg’s has barely exceeded $ 10 million in its opening weekend, a far cry from the $ 100 million it cost.

The master of erotic cinema had not filmed since Unfaithful in 2002. His filmography includes titles such as Fatal Attraction, Nine weeks and a half, Flashdance, Lolita Y An indecent proposition. In recent years, sex has disappeared from Hollywood productions. At 80, Lyne will challenge the system with the adaptation of a novel by Patricia highsmith, a classic of literature that already gave great adaptations in the past as The Talent of Mr. Ripley, In Full Sun Y Carol, among other.

Tracy Letts (Lady bird), Jacob Elordi (Euphoria) and Finn Wittrock (Ratched) complete the cast of the film written by Zach Helms (Stranger than fiction) Y Sam levinson, the creator of Euphoria and director of Malcolm & Marie.

‘Deep Water’ still has no release date on Amazon Prime Video.

