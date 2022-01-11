close the smartphone app store

Related news

Not so many years ago the telephony market was dominated by companies that are hardly relevant today, such as Nokia, BlackBerry or Siemens. In 2007 Steve Jobs introduced the iPhone, and that movement kicked off a different reality. In that reality was Android, a system that had been bought by Google, which saw the potential of smartphones. And it was not the only one. Samsung used Bada in some of its mobiles, in an attempt to not depend on Google. It did not do well and created a new operating system with more ambitions, called Tizen.

Samsung closes Tizen mobile store

This system was called to be an alternative to Android, which was beginning to be used by competing brands such as LG or Motorola. However, the fact that it was only used by Samsung limited it a lot, and it never got the necessary traction.

Samsung reoriented it and started using it on other devices, like televisions or smart watches. In the latter, it was praised for its good performance and energy consumption, but it was not what the company expected either.

This has been seen with the announcement in 2021 by Samsung and Google, joining forces to create an ecosystem for more powerful watches than Wear OS and Tizen were separately.

Now Samsung begins to close the coffin of Tizen, the new highlight being the closure of its mobile application store, a store that, to be honest, we doubt that many people currently use.

This application stopped being operational on December 31 of last year, and mobile users with this system can no longer download or update applications from it.

It should be noted that Samsung has given up with Tizen for mobile phones, but on other platforms, such as televisions, it is even betting harder, making Tizen OS an alternative to Android TV.

