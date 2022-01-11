Citibanamex will exit the business and consumer banking business in Mexico

Archive image. Citibanamex bank clients line up to be served at a branch in Mexico City, Mexico. May 8, 2017. REUTERS / Henry Romero

Citigroup announced this Tuesday, January 11, that it will exit its Citibanamex consumer banking business in Mexico, thus marking the end of two decades of the last of its projects in this area outside the United States. Citigroup, the world’s largest financial company, said it intends to focus its consumer banking business on global wealth, as well as payments and loans, as well as a specific retail presence in the US.

New York-based Citi said it will continue to operate its locally licensed banking business in Mexico, Latin America’s second-largest economy, through a group of global institutional clients.

Through a statement, Citi CEO Jane Fraser explained that “the decision to exit the consumer banking, small and medium-sized businesses in Mexico is fully aligned with the principles of our strategy update: we will be able to direct our resources to opportunities aligned with our core strengths and competitive advantages, focus on businesses that benefit from connectivity to our global network and we will further simplify our bank. “

Likewise, Fraser pointed out that Mexico is a priority market for Citigroup and noted that the country is expected to be an important recipient of investments and global trade flows in the coming years. “Citi is uniquely positioned to support cross-border capital markets activity and trade flows in and out of Mexico for our institutional clients and we will continue to make significant investments in our institutional operations and our leading market hub there,” he explained. the bank executive.

According to the Citi statement, the planned divestitures of its consumer businesses in Mexico, Asia and Europe are related to the repositioning of its consumer operations to focus on centers of wealth globally, as well as payments and loans and a retail presence. specific in the US.

For his part, Mark Mason, Citi CFO, the strategy update that Citi has undertaken will result in a stronger and more focused bank, and the exit announcement implies the execution of a consumer-driven strategy. “We will double the wealth and focus on our highest performing institutional businesses where we have competitive advantages,” he reiterated.

The businesses in the planned exit include the consumer banking and small business operations in Mexico, as part of the segment of Global Consumer Banking of Citi, as well as the mid-market banking business in the country, reported in the segment of the Institutional Clients Group from Citi. The Mexican consumer banking and small business operations included in the planned exit represent the entire unit of Global Consumer Banking in Latin America .

Information in development …