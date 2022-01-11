Cinema Guide: Where to See Award Season Highlights?

The year begins and, immediately, the fever to devour movie marathons is unleashed. The award seasons are usually the guide of many people to find new stimulating titles and, after the Golden Globes award -in addition to the academic circuits that began their awards-, a guide can be woven to see the most relevant feature films .

Next, we review the films available on the different platforms of streaming:

The power of the dog by Jane Campion

The relationship between Phil and Pete weaves the central thread of the story, in this film by Jane Campion. Photo: Netflix

It is undoubtedly one of the favorite films of the season. It tells the story of Phil, a rude and cruel cowboy who treats his brother’s new wife with hatred, as well as his son, whom he calls “effeminate” and fills him with ridicule. It took home the best picture award at the Golden Globes and is available on Netflix.

Tick, Tick! … Boom! by Lin-Manuel Miranda

Tick, Tick … Boom! Andrew Garfield plays a musician in the film ‘Tick, Tick … Boom!’. Photo: Netflix

Based on the autobiographical musical by playwright Jonathan Larson, it presents the story of an aspiring songwriter in New York City who, while navigating the pressures of love and friendship, is concerned that he has chosen the wrong career. Andrew Garfield won the Golden Globe for his starring role in the film. It is available on Netflix.

King Richard, by Reinaldo Marcus Green

Will Smith plays Richard Williams, who coached tennis champion daughters Venus and Serena (played by Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton). Photo: WB

Will Smith delivers one of the best performances as King Richard, the father of tennis players Serena and Venus Williams. It is an intimate and emotional portrait of a father who faces his own ills to elevate the talents of his daughters. Smith won the Golden Globe for best actor thanks to his performance in the film. Last Friday the film premiered on HBO MAX.

Dune, by Dennis Villeneuve

Timothée Hal Chalamet plays Paul Atreides in Dennis Villeneuve’s remake of Dune. Photo: WB

The great blockbuster of 2021 was Dune, the challenging adaptation that seems to have gotten away with criticism from the public and academia. The film, which begins the story of salvation by the chosen Paul Atreides on a mythical planet, won the award for best soundtrack at the Golden Globes. The feature film can be seen on HBO MAX.

Don’t look up by Adam McKay

The satire on an apocalyptic disaster, performed by great figures such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence, Timotheé Chalamet, among others, is available on Netflix. Although he left empty-handed at the Golden Globes, he is sure to remain in contention.

The dark daughter by Maggie Gyllenhaal

A university professor faces her haunting past after meeting a woman and her young daughter while on vacation in Italy. His obsession with the woman and her daughter brings back memories of her early motherhood. Available on Netflix.

Luca by Enrico Casarosa

Set in a beautiful coastal town on the Italian Riviera, a boy named Luca shares adventures with his new best friend. However, all the fun is threatened by a deeply guarded secret: His sidekick is a sea monster from another world. It can be seen on Disney Plus.

Charm, by Byron Howard and Jared Bush

'Encanto' celebrates the landscapes and culture of Colombia. Photo: Disney

Disney became fascinated with Colombia and presented the entertaining musical of a family in which everyone has a magical gift, except the young Maribel. It can be seen on Disney Plus and is emerging as a favorite to win best animated film.

It was the hand of God, by Paolo Sorrentino

Listed as one of the best films of 2021, it is an autobiographical account of Sorrentino, set in the 80s, and how football (and particularly Maradona) marked his life. Available on Netflix.

What Do We See When We Look at the Sky ?, by Alexandre Koberidze

After fortuitously meeting on the street, Lisa and Giorgi fall in love at first sight, however there is an evil spell against them. Will they meet again? It is a nominee for Best Foreign Language Film in Awards Season and is available on Mubi.

Annette, by Leos Carax

Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard star in ‘Annette’, the great return of Leos Carax. Photo: Mubi

Nominated for best actress at the Golden Globes and pre-nominated for best song for the Oscars, it stars Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard, who play the parents of a curious singing puppet. It is available on Mubi.