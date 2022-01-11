Cholesterol: 3 tips to incorporate into your diet and lower levels

Cholesterol is a substance similar to fat found in the cells of the body and that plays a fundamental role in its development, since it is essential for the production of vitamin D and hormones. However its excess, translated into bad cholesterol, it can drastically affect health. In this sense, it is vital to consolidate a feeding healthy, because the presence of high cholesterol could generate multiple pathologies.

We know that the liver is responsible for producing cholesterol that the organism needs, but that in the feeding we can also add these waxy substances. Therefore, it is suggested to reduce the consumption of products with a high content of saturated fats and trans fats since they will affect lipids and cause a high level of bad cholesterol, which will cause a buildup of plaque that clogs the arteries and interrupts blood circulation.

In this sense, specialists argue that one of the main causes of the presence of bad cholesterol is not to carry out a feeding that includes products rich in fiber and macronutrients, added to the lack of physical activity. Consequently, specialists recommend 3 tips to incorporate into the diet and lower the cholesterol. The first of these resides in reducing the consumption of saturated sugars, present in products such as cookies, sodas and desserts. Instead, alternatives such as fruits should be sought, which provide fiber, antioxidants and reduce LDL cholesterol.

Increasing your fiber intake will also be essential in feeding healthy as it is vital because it absorbs the bad cholesterol and generates satiety. Therefore, experts suggest the consumption of 22 grams a day of products such as legumes, seeds, nuts and fruits. In addition, following this same line, experts argue that other key foods should be consumed during breakfast. cholesterol such as oatmeal, avocado, chia seeds, and orange juice.

Finally, it will be vital to reduce the consumption of meat and increase a feeding plant-based. In the case of people who have high cholesterol, experts suggest not eating meat at least one day a week, as it can benefit health and lower levels of cholesterol. Consequently, it will be necessary to incorporate products with antioxidants and fibers, benefiting the heart.