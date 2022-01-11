characteristics, price and all the official information

The new OnePlus 10 Pro is official, and we already know all the details about the brand’s flagship for 2022.

The new OnePlus flagship is already official, and this year it arrives a little earlier than expected. The Chinese brand has presented in society the OnePlus 10 Pro, which will be launched in China on January 13, before making the leap to the rest of the regions of Europe, India and North America.

With the OnePlus 10 Pro, the brand offers us a device with state-of-the-art specifications which, in addition, boasts a renewed camera system developed in collaboration with the prestigious Hasselblad company.

It is also the first OnePlus terminal launched with Android 12, under new software developed in collaboration with OPPO.

OnePlus 10 Pro, all the information

OnePlus 10 Pro Characteristics Dimensions 163 x 73.9 x 8.5 mm

200 grams Screen Fluid AMOLED LTPO 2.0

Refresh rate of 120 hertz

Gorilla Glass Victus

Quad HD + resolution

Dual Color Calibration Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 RAM 8/12 GB LPPDDR5 Operating system In China: ColorOS 12.1 based on Android 12In Europe, India and North America:: OxygenOS 12 based on Android 12 Storage 128/256 GB UFS 3.1 Cameras Rear48 MP + 50 MP Ultra Wide Angle + 8 MP Telephoto 2nd Generation Hasselblad Camera with DUAL OIS

Frontal: 32 MP Battery 5,000 mAh

SuperVOOC 80W fast charge

50W AirVOOC wireless charging Others X-Axis Linear Motor

Dual stereo speakers

Bluetooth 5.2

NFC

VoLTE

VoWiFi

Dual sim Departure date January 13 (in China)

A renewed design with a certain aroma of Samsung

OnePlus has built on the design of the previous OnePlus 9 Pro, and updated it through small, but important changes.

The most striking is present in its rear part: the module that houses the rear cameras now occupies a much larger area than the upper left corner, which is fuses with the metal edge that surrounds the body of the device, until joining with the glass back.

Also, two color finishes available this year: green and black, they have a matte finish back, which should eliminate the dirt adhesion problems present in the silver version of the previous edition.

On top of that, OnePlus claims to have changed the weight distribution of the phone so that, at hand, you feel more balanced.

Its front is occupied by a large 6.7-inch diagonal OLED screen covered by a curved Gorilla Glass Victus glass on its sides. It is a screen with Quad HD + resolution and refresh rate of up to 120 hertz.

Being an LTPO type panel, the screen can vary the refresh rate dynamically and efficiently, reducing to a minimum of 1 hertz when necessary and makes sense. Thanks to the “LTPO 2.0 technology”, the change between the different refresh rates happens in a faster way than in the previous installment.

Another novelty related to its screen is the Dual Color calibration. The OnePlus 10 Pro screen has been calibrated to represent accurate colors at two different brightness levels, high and low. Thus, the screen should display more natural colors regardless of the brightness level used.

Of course, other details are preserved in its design such as the switch Alert Slider o resistance to water and dust.

Hasselblad endorses a camera system that looks familiar

At a technical level, the camera system of the OnePlus 10 Pro has not varied excessively. We continue to have the same 48 megapixel main camera, the same 50 megapixel secondary sensor with ultra wide angle lens, and the same telephoto with 3.3x optical zoom backed by an 8 megapixel sensor.

The big difference is in the use of a new ultra wide angle lens associated with the secondary camera, capable of capturing a 150 degree field of view.

The OnePlus 10 Pro cameras in depth: 150º ultra wide angle, RAW Pro mode and much more

The possibility of capture images with 10-bit color depth with all three rear cameras, and the inclusion of “Hasselblad Pro” mode, which enables both 12-bit RAW capture, and RAW + capture, which combines the computational photography elements of OnePlus with the flexibility of the RAW format.

Extreme power with the new generation of Snapdragon

Like everything flagship of OnePlus released so far, the OnePlus 10 Pro equips the latest generation Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 with an Adreno 730 GPU, up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

It is clear that raw power is not a problem. Neither should the autonomy, thanks to a 5,000 mAh battery capacity, to which must be added compatibility with SuperVOOC 80W fast charge wired, and 50W AirVOOC wirelessly.

Android 12 It is the version of the operating system that gives life to the OnePlus 10 Pro. Although, depending on the country, its software will be different.

In China, the OnePlus 10 Pro equips ColorOS 12.1, the same version that OPPO smartphones will run this year. Instead, models sold in the United States, India and Europe will carry OxygenOS 12, a version based on ColorOS 12, which will retain features of previous OxygenOS editions.

Price of the OnePlus 10 Pro and when can it be purchased

OnePlus to launch the OnePlus 10 Pro in China on the day January 13th, and can be purchased through the brand’s usual distributors in the country, as well as in the official OPPO store.

The price of the device will depend on the configuration chosen, starting from 4699 yuan, some 650 euros to change.

