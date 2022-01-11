Cardi B proudly displays her mustache on Instagram

Rap star Cardi B has always been in favor of being as natural as possible on his Instagram account. Over the years she has posted videos of herself bleaching her private parts and explaining why she decided to do it or screaming while getting Brazilian waxing.

She has also spoken unashamedly about the cosmetic surgeries she has resorted to as a result of the changes she appreciated in her body after the first of her two pregnancies, but now the famous singer has wanted to go in a very different direction with a new publication in the one that reveals that he does not always feel the need to remove all the hair from his body from the eyebrows down.

More specifically, Cardi wanted to show her followers the dark-colored hair that grows on her upper lip and joke about it. “The mustache is showing. They say that if you have a good mustache you have a good p *** y, so… ‘grrr’ “, she has assured to make it clear that she is not ashamed in the least.

The star, who appeared to have no makeup in the video, paired a pink beanie with a pale blue jumpsuit and boots.

Credit: Instagram / Cardi B

The rapper has documented her waxing multiple times, sharing Instagram stories while screaming in pain.

In April 2020, for example, the singer shared a video of herself receiving a bikini waxing, writing in her Stories, “Today is the day of pain.”

She documented another painful beauty day in July 2020, when she took Instagram Stories while her lips were waxed and her vulva discolored, sparing her followers few details while documenting the process.