Cardi B goes to trial for a YouTube campaign that tries to “damage her reputation” | Music

Cardi B She is one of the most sought-after artists in the industry and, without a doubt, has made millions of people fall in love with her enormous talent and great sense of humor. His figure is also characterized for his sincerity and his courage to speak out on controversial issues.

However, the rapper will have to start the year with a trial. The war between Cardi B and the blogger Latasha kebe still open since 2019 and at the end of this month of January a new answer to the case will be given. On January 10, it was known that the artist and her defense will go to trial for her complaint against Kebe’s YouTube channel for having carried out a “malicious campaign” against the artist, as she has collected Billboard. According to the artist, this channel wants to “damage its reputation.”

Among the various defamations towards Cardi stand out STDs and late-night pub incidents from when I was a “stripper”. In addition, the New Yorker claims that she has not only made “harmful” videos, but also posts on social networks spreading false claims such as that she had contracted a herpes or a beer bottle incident.

For her part, Kebe totally denies the accusations and, in her defense, has alleged that the American singer had started a “campaign hate“ against her on social media. But the judge has dismissed the appeal of the influencer, since there is no sustainable “evidence” to confirm it.

An open war since 2019

However, the rapper’s defense is going to be a bit complicated due to the First amendment of the US Constitution Why? There it is expressed that public figures (famous people) have more complications than the rest in facing a libel suit.

For this reason, Cardi B has had no problem attaching the evidence showing that the published content wants to “damage her reputation” as a person and an artist. What’s more, this open war remains since 2019 when Cardi sued “UnWineWithThasaK”, Kebe’s YouTube channel.

A total of 38 videos have been attached by the interpreter where it was seen how the blogger denigrated her person. In November 2021, Cardi requested a postponement of the trial for personal motives, so Latasha took the opportunity to “prove his innocence” by attacking the artist again (he accused her of having invented history to attend the American Music Awards).

So far, the case has been echoed in various media and, therefore, we must continue to wait to find out what will happen between Cardi and Latasha.