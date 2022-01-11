Capital flight in Mexican debt amounted to a record of 257,601 million pesos in 2021

Last year Mexico registered a historical accumulated outflow of foreign capital in the debt market issued by the Government, slightly higher than the flight of funds in 2020, when it had also recorded a record exodus.

During 2021, the country saw 257,601 million pesos (about 12,628 million dollars) go out, compared to 257,239 million pesos in 2020, according to central bank figures published this Tuesday, amid greater aversion to risk and persistent progress of the pandemic.

This is the largest outflow of funds in the country since records began in 1991.

“It is the second year in a row with a historic departure, something unprecedented in Mexico,” said Gabriela Siller, director of economic analysis at Grupo Financiero Base. “Terrible data,” he added.

High inflation, accelerated increase in Covid-19 cases and the uncertainty about government decisions, among other factors, have diminished interest in Mexican debt – where instruments such as Bonds and Cetes, among others – operate, according to analysts.

Additionally, the Mexican economy, which in 2020 suffered a collapse of 8.5%, contracted in the third quarter of 2021 due to the advance of the pandemic, bottlenecks in supply chains and a lower economic expansion of the United States, mainly partner from Mexico.