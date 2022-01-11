Canelo Álvarez: who are the mothers of the Mexican boxer’s children

Canelo Álvarez is one of the highest paid sports artists today. (Photo: Instagram / @ canelo)

Undoubtedly, Saul The cinnamon Alvarez, It’s one of the most successful athletes in Mexico, in addition to one of the best paid. It is estimated that the boxer has a fortune ranging between USD 140 and 165 million, a fairly large amount of money.

The professional life of Canelo it has been full of successes. However, his personal life has been involved in various scandals. One of them is that it became known that Alvarez had an affair with the model Valeria Quiroz in 2014, with whom he had a daughter named Mine Ener.

The striking thing here is that Quiroz, years before entering the life of the Canelo, also had an affair of about two years, when she was just 15 years old, with one of the most powerful criminals in Mexico and the world: Joaquín El Chapo Guzman, who is currently serving a life sentence in a high security jail in the United States.

It was in 2017 when some Photographs in which the 15-year-old model is seen, next to the leader of the Sinaloa Cartel, with whom he had a love affair from 2009 to 2011, when he already had 17 years. After parting ways with the boss, Quiroz it took five years to meet Saúl Álvarez, with whom he had a daughter. It should be remembered that, when the news of the pregnancy was released, Alvarez had a relationship with the driver Marisol González.

Currently, El Canelo Álvarez is one of the most successful athletes that Mexico has given the world.

Álvarez’s daughter with Quiroz was the second, since he had previously been a father. Álvarez has in total four children with different wives His children include three girls and a boy.

The first partner she had Alvarez with whom he had his first daughter was Karen Beltran. With her he had a girl, named Emily Cinnamon. He had her when he was a teenager and not yet reached the age of majority. It should be noted that the middle name of his daughter, Cinnamon, means Cinnamon, in reference to his father.

Emily can be seen in her father’s fights, always supporting him to succeed, as usual.

It was the second woman with whom he had a daughter, being already famous and successful. It should be noted that this relationship caused controversy, because when the now model, who has been related to El Chapo Guzman, got pregnant, The cinnamon had a relationship with the ex Miss Mexico Marisol González.

Valeria Quiroz, with whom Canelo has a daughter, had a relationship with El Chapo Guzmán when she was just 15 years old.

In 2017, the third daughter of Saúl Álvarez, named María Fernanda, who he had with Fernanda Gomez, your current partner. However, the girl was born when they were already separated. Notably Gomez I was pregnant when Canelo had a relationship with Shannon from Lima.

However, subsequently The cinnamon and Fernanda They decided to give themselves a second chance and are currently married.

The couple got married last month May 2021 in Guadalajara, and it was a very striking wedding, as the presence of prominent artists such as Maná, Los Ángeles Azules, Banda El Recodo and Prince Roice, who were in charge of entertaining the party.

This event took place just a week after the couple had her civil wedding in Punta Mitla, Nayarit, where the singer of Chilean origin, Mon Laferte, was in charge of entertaining that event.

Last May, Saúl Álvarez married Fernanda Gómez. EFE / Francisco Guasco



The church wedding was held in the Guadalajara Cathedral, Jalisco, and then move to the party in the Rancho Las Reinas, located in San Isidro, Mazatepec, owned by the boxer.

His fourth child is the only boy the boxer has, which was the product of a short relationship he had with the businesswoman Nelda Sepulveda. In 2019 the christening of the child was made, named Saúl Adiel Álvarez.

