Can I exercise with COVID, if I have mild SYMPTOMS or am asymptomatic?

After the winter holidays and the December holidays, millions of people want to lose the extra pounds during these celebrations or there are also those who want to resume their sports routines, however, there is currently a global alert for the high increase in coronavirus infections, as well which specialists have already spoken about whether it can be done exercise with Covid-19, If you have it symptom mild or is it asymptomatic.

Since the emergence of the Omicron variant was announced, it has already been registered in more than 130 countries and an increase in infections has been shown in all due to the fact that it has been discovered that this new strain is transmitted more easily, but even at the moment it is known that it is less serious than its predecessors and that most infections are asymptomatic or they cause mild illness, so people who want to exercise decide to continue their activities to keep fit or regain their figure, not knowing if this could be dangerous for their body.

Related news

Can I keep exercising if I have Covid-19?

Sports medicine specialists recommend that the exercise, even if the patient is asymptomatic. They suggest that if you have submitted symptom mild and if you are a low-risk person, you should rest for at least 10 days after being diagnosed with coronavirus. If the person is asymptomatic, the break must be at least 7 days.

When can you return to exercise?

According to experts, physical activity can be resumed depending on age, health status after infection, previous physical condition and experience with Covid-19, But in any case, the necessary measures must be maintained to prevent a relapse or continue the series of infections, so you must use antibacterial gel and wear face masks at all times.

“Those who are young, active and have very little or no symptoms after the period of isolation can gradually return to their routine. As long as the intensity progression is gradual over the next few weeks, ”Julie Silver, associate professor at Harvard Medical School, explained to The Wall Street Journal.

While Michael Fredericson, a sports medicine physician at Stanford Health Care, commented that “It should take at least three to four weeks to return to pre-infection levels of physical activity, even if the patient is in very good shape with only mild symptoms.”.

For their part, those who required hospitalization or have other health problems such as diabetes or high blood pressure, should consult with their doctor when and how to resume physical activity, since it is very likely that they will require various medical studies to know if their condition is correct. convenient to return to do exercise.

Finally, the people who still have symptom from Covid-19 and decide to continue exercising, they must maintain the workouts with care, since they can present high heart rate, extreme fatigue and cough, discomfort that can last weeks or months after the infection, which makes returning to the exercise be dangerous.