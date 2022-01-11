Can I exercise if I have COVID? This is what specialists say

One of the most recurrent questions is whether or not it can be done exercise after testing positive COVID-19 and have mild symptoms. Here we tell you what are the recommendations of specialists.

While it is true that physical activities are essential for health and well-being, “since they can help add years to life”, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), there are times during contagion by COVID where it is not advisable to perform exercise.

For example, if you have symptoms such as chest pain, an upset stomach, a harsh cough, or fever, it is best to postpone physical activityexplained Daniel Montero, a sports medicine physician at the Mayo Clinic.

Faced with these discomforts, the specialist recommends “giving the body a few days of rest to recover.”

ALSO READ: Do you have symptoms of COVID-19? These are the medications that you should not take

Can I exercise if I have mild or asymptomatic COVID?

If, on the other hand, you present symptoms such as coughing, sneezing, nasal congestion and throat irritation, you can do exercise.

“The exercise It can even help you feel better because, for example, it opens the nasal passages, “says Daniel Montero.

Replay video SETTING disabled



Skip advertisement









Although EYE, even with mild symptoms, the recommendation is to reduce the intensity and duration of the routine of exercise, as well as avoiding group activities.

“Instead of running, for example, go for a walk. Exercise, in any amount, brings advantages,” said the specialist.

As a person recovers from COVID-19, you can gradually resume the physical activity that he normally performed.