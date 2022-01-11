Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes: How did your love story start? | People | Entertainment

The pair of singers is one of the most solid in the middle of the international spectacle.

It all started in 2014 when they both opened for Austin Mahone’s presentations. “I remember thinking we met on the Austin Mahone tour, and I remember wanting to hang out with you, but you were always on the tour bus, learning to play guitar,” Cabello told V Magazine in 2019 when she was already they were known to be a couple.

Mendes replied, “Yes, that was me. I did not speak to anyone. You were the only person who spoke to me. As if you were the only one of all on that tour who would say words to me. In fact, I think if we go into our direct messages or something like that, I think there is a photo from the day we met. ”

This 2021 Mendes and they celebrated two years of relationship on July 3, and both uploaded photos to their Instagram to share their happiness with the followers. “Happy 2 years my baby”, put Shawn Mendes as a caption to the image in which the couple appears kissing. For her part, Camila Cabello wrote: “Happy anniversary, Kuko. Here there is more joy, more friendship and more love ”.

At the beginning, what existed was clearly friendship. They shared moments of music together, they even wrote songs and thus it took between 4 and 5 years until their love was formalized. For example, in 2015, Cabello and Mendes released a song called I know what you did last summer, which generates dating rumors. “We were hanging out behind the scenes,” Mendes told Rolling stone on how they wrote the song while they were on the Taylor Swift tour in 1989. “I took out my guitar and we were playing around, not thinking about writing a song.”

In 2017 they gave the public a small cover of Kiss me (Ed Sheeran song), the chemistry between them was always noticeable. They also supported each other on the networks when each one launched their personal projects and did not hesitate to express their admiration. Speechless … goose bumps everywhere. You are amazing, “he wrote.

"Speechless … goose bumps all over the place. You're amazing, "wrote Mendes in a tweet about the song.

But it was not until September 2019 that the media could really affirm that the artists were in a relationship. In that same year they released the song ‘Señorita’ (June) with which they had already stirred up the fans and then came their live presentation of the song at the MTV Video Music Awards, with a waste of sensuality and complicity.

Currently the couple is one of the strongest and most stable in the medium and they always show their support for the other. (AND)