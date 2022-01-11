Broadway theaters will ask for mandatory vaccination for children between 5 and 11 years old

The Broadway League, the organization that brings together more than 40 of its theaters, announced this Monday that the mandatory nature of the vaccine to be able to attend any of its shows will also apply to children between 5 and 11 years from next January 29.

And as they already did with the rest of the adults and adolescents, Broadway theaters will require that at least 14 days have passed since the second dose of the vaccine to attend the shows

The organization has also announced that the current measures imposed by the coronavirus, which in addition to mandatory vaccines requires the use of masks at all times, will be extended until April 30.

“We are proud to continue to set the highest standards in the coronavirus protocol in all of our Broadway theaters in New York,” Broadway League President Charlotte St. Martin said in a statement.

Children under the age of 5 can continue to attend shows with a negative coronavirus PCR run up to 72 hours before the show, or an antigen test six hours before.

Children between the ages of 5 and 11 began to be vaccinated in the US in early November.

The current wave of coronavirus infections has led to the premature closure of works such as “Ain’t Too Proud”, “Thoughts of a Colored Man”, “Jagged Little Pill” or “The Waitress”, as well as temporary suspensions of “The Music Man, “starring Hugh Jackman,” Mrs. Doubtfire ”,“ Hamilton ”and“ The Lion King ”.

Despite the very high numbers of infections in New York since the appearance of the omicron -with peaks of up to 80,000 cases in one day, last week-, the city authorities refuse to close schools, shops or places of leisure, opting in their place to encourage the entire population to inoculate the third dose and multiply the mobile test points for covid-19.