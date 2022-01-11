Britney Spears’ ex-husband pleads guilty to harassing woman eint | Shows

During Tuesday, January 10, the ex-husband of Britney Spears, Jason Allen Alexander, pleaded guilty to stalking an unidentified woman. As is known, the ex-partner of the performer of “Stronger” you will have to go through drug and mental health tests. This would not be the first crime that the ex-footballer has committed in recent months.

