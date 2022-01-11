Britney Spears’ ex-husband pleads guilty to harassing woman eint | Shows

During Tuesday, January 10, the ex-husband of Britney Spears, Jason Allen Alexander, pleaded guilty to stalking an unidentified woman. As is known, the ex-partner of the performer of “Stronger” you will have to go through drug and mental health tests. This would not be the first crime that the ex-footballer has committed in recent months.

YOU CAN SEE Britney Spears, Macaulay Culkin, Amanda Bynes and other celebrities who were also wards

What happened to Jason Allen Alexander, Britney Spears’ ex-husband?

The 40-year-old man was arrested in Tennessee on December 30. In addition, he received a sentence of 11 months and 29 days of probation for violating a protection order and aggravated harassment, according to the TMZ portal.

The plea deal also requires Alexander to submit to random drug tests and a mental health exam, according to the report given by District Attorney General Kim Helper. Similarly, he is not allowed to come into contact with the unidentified victim.

Jason Allen Alexander pleads guilty to stalking. Photo: Page Six

YOU CAN SEE Britney Spears says her family hurt her: “It was too much to face”

Jason Allen Alexander Story

Alexander, who was married to Spears for just 55 hours in 2004, has had several problems with American law over the past year. Before this latest arrest, he was detained at a Nashville airport in August 2021. Alexander reportedly attempted to cut the security line and enter a prohibited area.

YOU CAN SEE Britney Spears’ father asks for his fees to be paid for “taking care of” the singer

Prior to that, he was charged with a misdemeanor and was released on a US $ 2,500 bond.

Additionally, in January 2021, Alexander was arrested in Nashville for committing three misdemeanors: driving under the influence, illegal use of drug paraphernalia, and the casual possession or exchange of a controlled substance.