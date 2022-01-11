Britney Spears’ ex-husband, Jason Alexander, was caught hanging around the singer’s family home

The pop diva’s family says they are upset after learning that Britney Spears’ ex-husband Jason Alexander was loitering outside the singer’s mother’s home.

According to an exclusive source from the “Page Six” medium, the Spears family expressed that “It’s bad enough that the family has to deal with fans who get too close to feel comfortable, but they would like to think that they can expect more from Jason, who claims to have a lot of love and respect for Britney.”.

The ex-husband of the interpreter of “Baby One More Time”, Jason Alexander returned home in Louisiana over the weekend after being arrested in Tennessee for violating a protection order and harassing an unidentified woman, according to information from the portal TMZ.

Jason Alexander’s background

The 40-year-old man has a long history with the pop princess. He was a childhood friend of Spears and was even married to Britney Spears, though only for 55 hours in January 2004.

Alexander, appeared prowling the estate of the pop star’s mother, Lynne Spears, in Kentwood, Louisiana. Last Sunday night, Jason posted two videos and a photo on his private Instagram account: “Daddy Spears hiding behind doors”, wrote in her post, referencing Britney’s father, Jamie Spears, who divorced Lynne in 2002 and currently lives nearby in an RV.

Related news

The ex-husband also shared a video, where the lights are seen inside the farm, they seemed to be on and in the publication he expressed: “It seems there are some people there now. Mom is there, anyway. “

Likewise, Alexander also assured through his personal Instagram account that he also planned to visit his ex-wife’s childhood home. Later the publications of Jason Alexander were eliminated after the “Page Six” medium exposed his disturbing posts.

Check out the disturbing photo captured by Jason Alexander