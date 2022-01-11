Britney Spears’ boyfriend raises the temperature on Instagram by showing himself half naked

Britney Spears He has been doing whatever he wants on social media for several weeks, without fear of reprisals from his former team to celebrate his recently regained freedom. Pop princess she has wanted to pose half-naked on several occasions now that no one can control her through legal guardianship to which she lived until the end of last year, but she is not the only one who feels comfortable sharing her body with the rest of the world.

Her boyfriend Sam asghari used to work as a model and personal trainer, which accounts for her impressive musculature, and with the latest selfie taken shirtless in front of the mirror has shown that he would be more than ready to appear in the third installment of “Magic Mike”, movies about a group of strippers male. In fact, that has been precisely the message with which the image has accompanied, to make it clear that he would be interested in appearing in the film series.

The 27-year-old has focused on carving out an acting career and recently he was about to get a role in the continuation of the series “Sex and the city” as Carrie Bradshaw’s new physical therapist (Sarah Jessica Parker). Of course, with this type of photos it will not take long for job offers to rain down on you.

