Bob Dylan, Marilyn Monroe, and more: 11 of the most anticipated biopics

For an actor or actress, making a biopic (or biopic) represents a step forward for an Oscar. Be careful, that does not mean that they have it guaranteed, but they always tend to applaud even more when they show us the life and work of a famous person from the cinema, music, politics, or someone from the past. Ask Ben Kingsley with Gandhi, to Jamie Foxx with Ray, Renée Zellweger with Judy or to Rami Malek for Bohemian rapsody. Just to mention a few.

For the next awards season, there are some biographical films that are already being watched as King richard with Will Smith (HERE our interview), who won the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Drama Movie. We also have Spencer with Kristen Stewart about Lady Di; tick tick… boom! with Andrew Garfield about Jonathan Larson; until Being the Ricardos starring Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem about Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz.

And that’s nothing, because for the rest of 2022 and 2023, there will be a jam of biopics that we won’t even know which one to see first. So here we tell you about each one, which are the most revealing, their release date (if they already have) and above all, who stars in each title.

Bob dylan

At the end of 2019, it was announced that it was preparing a biopic of Bob Dylan directed by James Mangold (Logan). A few months later, we found out that Timothée Chalamet would take the lead in this new installment to introduce us to the transition of the musician from folk to rock. Starting with this ad, we saw Chalamet photographed with a guitar and harmonica while rehearsing to take on the character.

It doesn’t have a defined title yet, but in early drafts the movie was handled as Going Electric. And what about the release date? Any. In late 2020, it was reported that the film would be delayed even further, and since then, No new production details have been revealed, much less a release date.

Audrey hepburn

We recently learned that Rooney Mara was chosen for a Bopic of Audrey Hepburn, Hollywood icon and one of the most outstanding actresses of all time. The film will be directed by Luca Guadagnino (Call Me By Your Name) and produced by the same actress for Apple. So far, only the news of this project has been revealed, which is added to a long list of productions in which the Italian director will be involved.

It has pending release Bones and All with Thimothée Chalamet, his adaptation of Lord of the flies, a production about Scarface and an untitled film written by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg. So we have no idea, no hope, that it will be released anytime soon. We have to wait for the news of the start of its production and the rest of the cast that will accompany Rooney Mara. Meanwhile, the actress just premiered Nightmare alley by Guillermo del Toro when we have the information.

Hulk hogan

This is a movie that was announced in the first half of 2019, but not much is known about yet. In February of that same year, it was announced that Chris Hemsowrth would take on the role of Hulk Hogan in a Netflix bopic in which Todd Phillips and Scott Silver (the combo of Joker).

Hogan is one of the most media figures on television in the United States. So from the beginning it was announced that this film He would focus on his beginnings as a fighter, on his way to become the Hulkster and everything related to Hulkamania. So the film could go back to the 70s when he started his career fought against Andre the Giant.

Marilyn monroe

Marilyn Monroe is one of the actresses with the most biographies. One of the most recent, and we must say the best, was given by Michelle Williams in 2011 under the title of My Week with Marilyn. But now it is the turn of Ana de Armas under the direction of Andrew Dominik and the Brad Pitt production for Netflix.

It is an adaptation of the novel by Joyce Carol Oates, so we will see more of the actress’s childhood, not just his time in Hollywood. The cast is also exciting, as it integrates Julianne Nicholson, Bobby Cannavale, Adrien Brody (as Arthur Miller) and Caspar phillipson (like John F. Kennedy). And something else: Nick Cave and Warren Ellis took over the score.

Now yes, when is it released? No date, but most likely it will come out this 2022 after months in which production was delayed and the release date moved.

Mike tyson

This is the first series on this list. At first it would be a movie, but it soon became a limited series focused on Mike Tyson. As soon as the news broke, it was also revealed that Jamie Foxx would take the lead with the lead, plus the direction of Antoine Fuqua and the production of Martin Scorsese. The bad new? At the time of the announcement, there was still no chain or platform taking the project.

At the moment there is no news of its premiere date or place of departure, but it is known that since 2015, Foxx got involved in the project, and in fact, has shared several images of his physical transformation. What is important to say is that there is another project on Mike Tyson. It’s about the hulu series titled Iron mike, which will be produced by Margot Robbie. However, the boxer has said that it is not official and they have misappropriated his story.

Maria Felix

In August 2021, it was announced that the Mexican actress Eiza González, would give life in a biopic to the iconic María Félix, the most prominent actress of the golden age of Mexican cinema, and one of the most emblematic figures. González will not only act in this film, but will also produce it under the direction of Matthew heineman, documentary filmmaker nominated for an Oscar for his work on Land poster in 2015.

One of the details that accompanied this news was the fact that for the first time, the owners of María Félix’s estate would get involved in the film. Or in other words, it is a project approved by the family of the iconic actress. It does not yet have a release date nor has the start of production been announced. HERE we leave you more information.

Gene Kelly

To kick off 2022, it was announced that Chris Evans was in talks to play Gene Kelly in a biopic with the Rian Johnson production. and a script by John Logan. Everything was treated as a rumor, to the extent that no studio has yet been announced to take this project, which was born as an idea by Evans himself.

The movie, from what little is known, stars a 12-year-old boy who worked at MGM in the 1950s. Here, he begins to Imagine being Gene Kelly’s best friend as he works on his next movie. That is the only thing that is known about this film, so it does not have a scheduled release date either.

J. Robert Oppenheimer

Undoubtedly, Christopher Nolan’s next film project is one of the most anticipated and highlighted for 2023. Not only because it marks the return of Nolan after TENET, but because the cast is spectacular by including Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Benny Safdie, and Matt Damon.

Cillian Murphy will take on the character of J. Robert Oppenheimer, better known as the father of the atomic bomb in a biography set in the Second World War (HERE we will tell you more about this scientist). Nolan takes the lead, alongside Hoyte Van Hoytema as cinematographer and Ludwig Göransson as the score manager (the latter worked with Nolan on TENET after Hans Zimmer rejected the project for focusing on Dune). HERE more information about the film.

Jim jones

At the close of 2021, it was announced that Leonardo DiCaprio would star in Jim Jones biopic. And who is this guy? It was a leader of a religious cult held responsible for the Jonestown mass suicide on November 18, 1978 where more than 918 people took their own lives under orders, allegedly, from Jones. More than 300 were minors.

MGM took the lead in this project, which It is written by Scott Rosenberg, and produced by DiCaprio himself. Over here we will see the beginning of Jones as a religious leader, the founding of the Peoples Temple in Indianapolis in 1955, and how at some point, he proclaimed himself to be God, until reaching the event described above.

Elvis presley

On June 21, 2022, the Elvis Presley biopic will be released under the direction of Baz Luhrmann, who returns after almost 9 years of absence. The movie stars Austin Butler, who had to compete against Harry Styles and Ansel Elgort for the role. But eventually, he closed with the 30-year-old actor who has appeared in such tapes as Once upon a time in hollywood.

The rest of the cast completes it Tom Hanks as Tom Parker, Olivia DeJonge as Priscilla Presley and a host of actors to bring to life the most important musicians of the time such as BB King, Sister Rosetta Tharpe, Little Richard, Steve Binder, Hank Snow and Jerry Schilling. Since the movie will go back to Elvis’s childhood, then we will see a small version of the musician played by Chaydon Jay.

Fred asstaire

One of the most exciting news for the close of 2022, was the biopic of Fred Astaire, perhaps the best known Hollywood dancer in the golden age. But not only that, but the fact that Tom Holland would star in the film. Why is it exciting? Because it marks Holland’s return to dance, as he began his career in the musical of Billy elliot.

The British actor announced that he started his tap classes to be able to play the mythical actor and presenter. As far as is known, the script is barely being worked on and Holland has not had access to it, but the film is expected to begin production in 2022 for release in 2023.