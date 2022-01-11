Blackview BV8800 is now available with limited early bird offers of $ 199.99

January 10, 2022

Half a month after its world debut, the Blackview BV8800 finally hits the market today with limited early bird offers – people can get as low as $ 199.99 on AliExpress, limited to 500 units with a $ 20 coupon. After all 500 units are sold out, the price will bounce to $ 239.99 ($ ​​35 off). All offers are effective until January 14, 2022 (PT).

As a rugged new flagship, the Blackview BV8800 brings some improvements in terms of durability, smoothness, camera, and overall performance, and it has everything to impress you no matter what you’re using it for. Outdoor enthusiasts will be impressed with the enhanced toughness with MIL-STD certification upgraded to MIL-STD-810H. While photographers will love the BV8800’s modern camera features and helpful night vision. Above all, the Blackview BV8800 is packed with brilliant specs that feel a lot more luxurious than its price tag would have you believe. Read on and find out how it stands out from its peers.

Daily tasks become easier and more fluid

While most rugged phones use a 60Hz refresh rate display, the BV8800 enhances gameplay with a 90Hz display. Everything looks much smoother and more agile, especially for fast-moving content like videos. and games. Large projects can be slid down without delay.

And the BV8800 embraces blazing-fast speed by equipping it with the high-end 4G octa-core chipset, MediaTek Helio G96, which leaves other 4G competitors behind. According to the AnTuTu benchmark, the Helio G96 scores 301167, much closer to the 337945 achieved by a 5G chipset, MediaTek Dimensity 800. Along with 8GB of LPDDR4X memory and 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage, the user can expect superior performance in data processing, multitasking, response time and vivid images. 3D copper pipe liquid cooling technology keeps the phone running cool as performance increases.

Running the recently released Doke OS 3.0 (based on Android 11) is a huge plus, bringing a massive overhaul over the Doke OS 2.0, including more intuitive gestures for navigating, smart app preloading, more user-friendly layout, a computer Upgraded laptop that supports recording, handwriting, reminders and encryption, etc. It’s safe to say that this system lives up to the top-tier performance of the biggest brands.

User-friendly designs for maximum smoothness in every operation include a fingerprint sensor and 2-in-1 power button for faster unlocking, a custom function button for 7-function shortcuts, and quick access to your app. favorite, and multi-function NFC for cashless payment and great speaker sound quality.

Photos and videos are possible in complete darkness.

Eclipsing all Blackview predecessors, the BV8800 is equipped with the best quality camera system and highest pixels – a 50MP AI quad rear camera with night vision. The ISOCELL JN1 50MP main camera features improved light sensitivity and color fidelity, capturing striking colors and textures every time you take a photo. Frame the memory just as your eyes see it, but full of vivid detail.

The 20MP IR night vision camera, backed by two IR LEDs, works wonders for photos and videos in complete darkness. What’s more, it is surprising when you discover how useful it is in protecting your home; For example, turn it on, you will immediately know if burglars are watching your house at night without alerting them. For people who travel a lot and rent rooms and houses all the time and take their privacy very seriously, night vision can do a favor by detecting a pinhole camera, if there is one.

The 117 ° ultra-wide camera is useful for wider landscape / group photos. For people who like selfies, especially night selfies, the Samsung® ISOCELL 3P9 16MP front camera will not disappoint. It is powered by Tetrapixel technology that mimics a large pixel to take a brighter 4Mp image, while the removable algorithm creates a detailed 16Mp high-resolution image. This increases the sensitivity to light to greatly improve image quality in both bright and dark lighting conditions.

More camera modes include HDR, night mode, PortraitColor, underwater mode. Additionally, the BV8800 supports 2k cinematic video recording that supports 30 frames per second so you can capture your favorite moments in astonishing detail, just as you remember them. Basically, this highly unified camera system can support you to shoot in any condition, day or night, wide angle or ultra wide angle, on land or underwater.

Adventure with BV8800 becomes calmer and safer

Put it in outdoor use that demands more than one phone, the Blackview BV8800 won’t fail to impress you, either. Rugged Blackview phones have been battle tested over the years. Withstands the harshest environments. And the Blackview BV8800 goes out of its way on resistance to water, rain, dust, drops, and shocks by ascending to MIL-STD-810H, the latest revision of MIL-STD-810, which includes numerous changes regarding its predecessor, MIL-STD-810G. And like its counterparts, it meets IP68 and IP69K waterproof ratings.

And the Blackview BV8800 can improve personal safety if you are doing a little adventure in nature, as it can allow you to see in the total darkness mentioned above. For example, it helps avoid danger by spotting wildlife, navigating back to camp if venturing too late, and finding missing party members, even on the darkest night.

Above all, the Blackview BV8800 is always reliable with a battery capacity 45% above average, 8380 mAh, whose standby time without 4G / WiFi is up to 720 hours (30 days) and music time of up to 34 hours. Basically it can support you for days with average usage. Once depleted, the 33W fast charge takes just 1.5 hours to fill this giant battery. By supporting reverse charging function, the BV8800 can double as a huge 8380 mAh power bank to power your business device on the go. Type-C charging port makes connection easy.

More outdoor features that you will find useful include air pressure sensor for hiking and mountaineering activities, GPS and GLONASS and Beidou and Galileo for more accurate navigation, a lanyard hook to keep your smartphone safe while venturing into the wild. .

BV8800 Specifications

In short, the Blackview BV8800 is powerful enough to be on par with many complete phones and rugged enough to withstand the unexpected in outdoor use. If you’re interested, click here to take advantage of early bird deals before they sell out.

