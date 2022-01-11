Bitcoin miners reconnect after internet outages in Kazakhstan

Key facts: Total computing power of the Bitcoin network registered a slight increase close to 2.5%.

Bitcoin’s hash rate fell 12% last week, following an internet blackout in Kazakhstan.

Bitcoin miners in Kazakhstan appear to have started to reconnect to the network following internet outages in that country. According to figures from BTC.com, Bitcoin’s hash rate rose 2.39% in the last 4 days, after the steep drop that occurred between January 5 and 6.

The computing power of the Bitcoin mining nodes was located this Monday 10 at 172.94 EH / s (exahash per second), after it fell to 168.92 EH / s last Thursday. The main mining pools, such as Foundry USA, F2Pool and AntPool, already show recovery in their particular hash rate graphs.

The main Bitcoin mining pools began to regain their computing power on Monday.

Last week, Bitcoin mining was impacted by political instability in Kazakhstan. As reported by CriptoNoticias, the government of the Asian country took exceptional measures to control massive protests, which included electricity and internet cuts. Consequently, mining nodes in that country were disconnected from the network, producing a decline of close to 12% of the hash rate of the main cryptocurrency.

The fall in the hash rate also affected the bitcoin market, whose price fell below USD 45,000 per coin on the same day, January 6.

A spokesperson, identified as Alan Dordzhiev, head of the National Association of Blockchain and Data Center Industry, reportedly told Coindesk that Bitcoin mining in Kazakhstan was restored and the situation “almost resolved.”

For its part, the Sputnik portal published this Monday that the country’s capital, Nursultán, suffered another Internet blackout. However, CriptoNoticias reviewed on Friday a tweet from journalist Colin Wu, who assures that Kazakh miners are concentrated outside urban areas. From what is known so far, instability persists in the Soviet ex-nation, where nearly 8,000 arrests and more than 160 deaths are already reported.

Hash rate fluctuations have not affected Bitcoin’s security

It should be remembered that, after the illegalization of Bitcoin mining in China, a country that concentrated more than 70% of the processing power of the network, its neighbor Kazakhstan became one of the destinations where displaced mining operations settled. According to the most recent data, 18% of the total hash rate is generated in Kazakh territory, being the second country with the highest concentration of Bitcoin mining nodes, behind the US.

On January 2, the hash rate had set a new historical maximum of 209.9 EH / s, levels that it achieved after a recovery that took about 8 months, since the Chinese ban in May 2021. By last October, the US consolidated itself as the country with the highest concentration of miners, with more than 35% of the hash rate of Bitcoin.

Despite the fluctuations in the hash rate, a recent report by CriptoNoticias noted that the Bitcoin network is secure. So much so, that according to the calculations of developer Peter Wuille, an attacker interested in tampering with the Bitcoin blockchain would take approximately two years to rewrite it.