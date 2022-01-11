Billie Eilish reveals that she was a redhead and looks beautiful (VIDEO)

Throughout 2021 Billie eilish He kept his fans and the media quite attentive thanks to the launch of his new album, his new movie, his foray into the world of perfumery, a pair of sports shoes and much more. But, among all this, something that caused a stir were her multiple look changes, did you ever imagine seeing her redhead?

Something that distinguished Billie eilish In the world music industry, in addition to his peculiar artistic personality, his style was marked by the use of oversized garments and his distinguished hair colors. This is how the image of the artist with her hair dyed in phosphorescent green and black was practically immortalized in our memory.

However, that look that would show off at the 2020 Grammy ceremony would be buried at the beginning of last year, when the star began to give the first nods to his musical comeback and the blonde outfit that would mark this era in his career, same as had other unknown variations among which was also redhead.

This is how Billie Eilish looked with red hair

In order not to get too used to this appearance, at the beginning of December, Billie eilish He once again shocked the entire internet to show that he decided to paint his hair a new color, to leave behind the completely bleached tone and close 2021 being brown.

But it seems that this was not his final choice and so he shared it with his fans through his stories of Instagram, when, among other things, she revealed the transitional hue of her brown hair.

On Monday, December 3, Billie eilish spread in her “insta-stories” an interaction sticker in which she invited her fans to put a random date of 2021 and she would respond with a photo or video of that day. This was fulfilled by the interpreter of “Bad Guy”, who surprised with one of her answers after revealing how she looked redhead.

November 22 was the day of the calendar that the star was asked to share, for which she showed a video while they manipulate her red hair. Also, in the footage she wrote that she was wearing this look for a whole week.







What do you think of Billie eilish wearing redhead?