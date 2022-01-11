Billie Eilish defends Charlie Puth from the accusations of Benny Blanco eint | Shows

Since last January 7, a battle between three artists has been developing on the Tik Tok platform. We talk about Billie eilish, Charlie puth Y Benny white, Who They have shared a series of videos in which they accuse themselves of making absurd and disrespectful comments.

How did this conflict start?

For months, Blanco has posted videos directed at Puth, in which he mocks her voice. The producer said in one of these: “Shut your mouth, Charlie.” Months later, the singer decided that he should put an end to this type of teasing that, according to him, he does not understand why he does it.

“You know, man, these videos were really fun at first. I don’t know exactly why you’ve been so mean to me these past few months, but it really hurt my feelings. I used to admire you and I don’t know where all this comes from ”, said the interpreter of“ We don’t talk anymore ”.

However, Blanco has not stopped referring negatively to his colleague. “I know why I made this video, because you are a fucking loser, Puth. Look at yourself: you sit in a room all day and do tiktoks. Dude, what the hell is wrong with you? Look at your hair. It looks like you have a toupee or a wig or something. Hang on and get a damn haircut, ”he said in another video.

What did Billie Eilish say, in defense of Charlie Puth?

Three days ago, Billie was outraged by Benny’s comments and came out to defend Charlie. In response to the producer, the 20-year-old singer responded with a TikTok video: “What do you do all day, Benny? The same. Literally the same ”.

Billie Eilish to lead Coachella festival in 2022

According to Variety magazine, Billie Eilish, along with Kanye West, will headline the next edition of the Coachella festival, on Saturday and Sunday nights, respectively. Swedish House Mafia will also be featured, although it is unclear if the group will be in the third main artist category of the event.

The rapper has already headlined the festival in 2011 and Eilish put on a great performance in 2019, becoming the youngest artist to headline the Coachella lineup.

The meeting is scheduled for the weekends of April 15-17 and April 22-24, 2022, at the Empire Polo Ground club in Indio, California. It is worth mentioning that the tickets are already sold out.