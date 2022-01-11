Billie Eilish defends Charlie Puth after Benny Blanco called him a loser | Famous

Billie eilish has been attentive to the fight that the musician have Charlie puth and the producer Benny white for the last few weeks with videos on Tik Tok.

For a few days, Blanco and Puth have starred in short videos where the producer attacks and ridicules the singer, despite the fact that they have already worked together and in 2020 they had done a live on Instagram where it was seen that they were getting along.

But everything escalated on November 9, 2021, when Puth uploaded a video confessing that at first the idea seemed funny but that now Blanco’s words hurt his feelings. The producer’s response was to attack him again.

Billie Eilish defends Charlie Puth

Puth said he did not understand the reason why Blanco was constantly attacking him. In response, the producer did not touch his heart and attacked him again.

“I know why I made this video, because you are a fucking loser. Look at yourself: you sit in a room all day and do TikToks… dude, what the hell is wrong with you? Look at your hair. It looks like you have a toupee or a wig or something. Get a grip on yourself and get a damn haircut. “

Now, months after Blanco’s November response, singer Billie Eilish also got into the feud between the artists and defended Charlie Puth, criticizing that Blanco does the same thing she criticizes: videos on Tik Tok all day.

Eilish’s response had a great impact and has received more than 2.7 million likes and 13 million views, plus Puth also commented on the video and thanked the 20-year-old famous for her defense.