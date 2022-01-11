Billie Eilish arrives at Disney Plus with surreal concert

Singer Billie Eilish announced Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles, a concert filmed at the Hollywood Bowl that will soon hit the platform of streaming Disney Plus.

At the concert, the seven-time Grammy winner performs every song from her upcoming album. Happier than ever accompanied by the Los Angeles Philharmonic, which is conducted by Gustavo Dudamel.

As you can see in the teaserThis tribute to Los Angeles – the hometown of the 19-year-old singer – will also include animated segments and some interviews.

“I’ve never done something like this, it was the most surreal shoot of all time and I can’t wait for you to experience this film,” Eilish mentioned on her Instagram account announcing her new Show.

The show also features his brother and producer Finneas, Brazilian jazz guitarist Romero Lubambo, and the Los Angeles Children’s Choir. In addition, the songs include orchestral arrangements by David Campbell, who, in fact, is the father of Beck, musician and icon of that city.

Eilish’s new album will be out on July 30, but there are a couple of singles you can already listen to on Spotify. On the other hand, Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles It will be available to Disney Plus subscribers beginning September 3.

