BENZEMA AND VINICIUS ARE SUPERLATIVE: Gerard Piqué analyzed the current situation of Ancelotti’s Real Madrid

A couple of days before FC Barcelona meet Real Madrid in the semifinals of the 2022 Spanish Super Cup, Gerard Piqué, one of the captains of the Catalan club, analyzed the current situation of the team led by Carlo Ancelotti.

In interview for Movistar Soccer, the world champion assured that The whites they maintain the foundation that has made them successful in recent times. In addition, he highlighted the trident of midfielders, of course, and recognized the fantastic moment that Vinicius Júnior and Karim Benzema are going through. Both are at a superlative level.

PIQUÉ’S ANALYSIS OF REAL MADRID

“They maintain the foundation that has given them so much success in the past. The midfield, with Casemiro, Kroos and Modric, as they know each other very well and the performance they have given during all these years is very high. Then at the top they have Benzema and Vinicius, who are at a superlative level, at the level of goals and at the level of the game. And behind is a team that retreats well, that feels comfortable being without the ball, and that they base everything on transitions from Vinicius or that the media team up so that, in the end, Benzema receives and he generates the play ”.

“It is the same base from many years ago. It is a team that we know very well, that we know has a high level. But I think we can do him a lot of harm. ”

The confrontation will take place this Wednesday, January 12, in Saudi Arabia. The King of Europe Part as a wide favorite, but the culés, at least in public discourse, are seen with options. Considering the situation of each team in the League and UEFA Champions League, it would be a surprise if FC Barcelona beat Real Madrid.

Undefeated data. Real Madrid has beaten FC Barcelona in the last 4 Clásicos de España that have been played.

Did you know…? The last time that FC Barcelona and Real Madrid met in the Spanish Super Cup was in 2017. Those in the capital of Spain won.