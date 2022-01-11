Ben Affleck won’t remember ‘Justice League’ fondly for the rest of his life

Your version of Batman will accumulate a legion of fans around the world who are crying out virally for his return, but that does not mean that Ben affleck have a special memory around the character. At least as far as one of his films is concerned.

And it is that the actor has confessed that the filming of League of Justice It was so “horrible” that he defines it as “the lowest moment of his life ”.

Ben Affleck at the premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures’ League of Justice at the Dolby Theater on November 13, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre / Getty Images)

League of Justice It made countless headlines since its premiere in 2017 as a result of the replacement of the director in the middle of filming, the changes in the tone and development of the plot, and then to know the scandals around the director Joss Whedon. Zack Snyder left the production after the death of his daughter, leaving the project in the hands of the father of Buffy the Vampire Slayer. The film did not convince fans or critics, disappointed by a messy plot and change in tone, going from the initial darkness to a colorful game full of special effects that left much to be desired. The box office also did not respond and Warner Bros. ended up asking for about $ 60 million along the way (Deadline). But then came the scandal. The actor Ray Fisher, charged with portraying Cyborg, he publicly accused Whedon of treating the cast in a manner “disgusting, abusive, unprofessional and completely unacceptable ”(Variety). The actor even brought DC Films executive Walter Hamada into the matter, accusing him of doing nothing about it. The war went viral and, at first, only Jason momoa (Aquaman) gave his support publicly giving credibility to his words.

Gal gadot (Wonder Woman) opened her own battle some time later, practically a year later, by pointing out the same director to threaten her. “He threatened my career and said that if I did something, it would make my career miserable. ” confessed in May 2021 to an Israeli media (via Vanity fair). In turn, he added that she was not present when Fisher made his sequences, but that ultimately she did not have a good experience with the filmmaker either. Warner Bros. opened an investigation and the measures were taken behind closed doors. For his part, Whedon is one of the directors currently banished by the cancellation as a result of the crack that opened League of Justice, uncovering other supposedly abusive tactics years ago in Buffy.

And, as you can see, it was missing Ben affleck. The last actor to wear the Batman cape did not enter into the controversy of his companions, and barely went so far as to say that that shoot with Joss Whedon had been “hard” (Variety). But now, at last, it has spoken.

However, Ben’s experience was different from the rest, leading to one of the worst professional experiences of his life.

In his case, the problem was not only the new recordings under Joss Whedon, but also his own personal battles at the time. “Justice League was the lowest point of my life ” said in a recent interview to Los Angeles Times.

“It was a bad experience because several things came together: my own life, my divorce [de Jennifer Garner], being far away too much, agendas crossing and then Zack’s personal tragedy “ commented to the middle.

“It was the worst experience. It was horrible” He added earnestly, stating that it was “everything I don’t like ” From his job. It is then when Ben Affleck admits that this accumulation of situations led him to decide to leave the character. “Not because Justice League was so bad. It could have been something else ” judgment.

After this “horrible” experience, the actor hung up the cape of the night hero. But not only that, he also abandoned the film that he had been writing and preparing for years. The batman It was going to be his great solo film, but in full development – in 2017 – he took a break to enter a rehabilitation center and two years later he made his departure official. Now he says he wasn’t happy working on the idea, that he probably would have loved to do it when he was 32, but not at that point in his life.

These new statements are reminiscent of the controversial words he spilled a few weeks ago, when talking about his divorce from Jennifer Garner while drowning his problems in alcohol. Both the filming and the 2017 premiere and the debacle of their marriage took place at practically the same time, adding the tragedy of Zack Snyder, the change of vision and retakes that further complicated their busy schedule. And taking into account that his personal life was not going through its best moment, we can imagine the mental nightmare to which Affleck refers. Working with the pressure of a character adored by the public, while a tragedy shakes the shoot and it is time to shoot again with a different vision and tactics director (Ben does not say anything in the Whedon interview) it must not have been easy, and a lot except when things were going downhill at home.

Regardless, Ben finally got back into character in 2021 with Zack Snyder’s montage of the same movie and decided to give it a little shot at The Flash with a special cameo.

Fortunately, all this is in the past. Life currently smiles on the actor and director, both personally through his reconciliation with Jennifer Lopez, and professionally with options for the Oscars with two different films, The tender bar Y The last duel.

