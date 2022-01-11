Ben Affleck: “There are many people in my life who have encouraged me to fulfill my ambitions, my father was the first”

01/11/2022 – 19:31 Dressing room

A fatherless boy growing up in the light of a bar where the bartender, his Aunt Charlie, is the boldest and most colorful of a group of quirky and affectionate father figures. This is the essence of the plot of “The Tender Bar”, a film directed by George clooney and starring Ben aflleck which launched the Amazon Prime Video platform.

At a virtual press conference, which he attended THE LIBERAL, Its protagonists spoke about the content of this 104-minute drama that moves, identifies, questions and reveals without pontificating about the theme it develops. The sample and that is just a mosaic of human behavior in situations like those that the character that plays the little and great actor goes through Daniel Ranieri.

In this virtual press conference participated Ben Afllec, Daniel Ranieri (he became known in 2020 when after recording a video asking people to take care of themselves and avoid crowds, he was contacted by George Clooney), Tye Sheridan (remembered for his works as Cyclops in “X-Men: Dark Phoenix”), the immense Christopher Lloyd (Dr. Emmett Brown in “Back to the Future”), Lily Rabe (“American Horror Story”), Briana Middleton, screnwriter William Monaham and producer Grant Heslow. The meeting with journalism was moderated by Dave Karger.

PARENTAL ROLE

In his remarks at the press conference, Afleck drew a parallel between the “father” he represents in the film with Timonthy Affleck, his own father. “Although there are many people in my life who have encouraged me to fulfill my ambitions, my father was the first, a self-taught guy very interested in language, reading and storytelling and who made me appreciate that at an early age. The invitation of the film is to remember those people, and if you still have them by your side, you can take advantage of it and thank them for what they have done for you ”.

In addition, Ben stressed the importance of working again with George Clooney, with whom, in the 90s, they made Argo, a film in which Affleck was the protagonist and Clooney a producer.

“George created a cozy, safe and beautiful atmosphere in which you felt that you could take risks, you lived the collective work, the encouragement among all. Among many of his gifts is his profound precision ”, he highlighted.

In addition, Affleck emphasized the possibility that he had in The Thender Bar to share with his youth idol, Christopher Lloyd. “When Back to the Future came out it was wonderful and he was the first celebrity I saw in person walking the streets of Boston,” he recalled in front of the very presence, the press conference, of the great Christopher.

THE PLOT OF THE THENDER BAR

The Tender Bar tells the story of JR (Sheridan), a fatherless boy growing up in the light of a bar where the bartender, his Uncle Charlie (Affleck), is the boldest and most colorful of a group of quirky and affectionate father figures. . As the boy’s determined mother (Rabe) struggles to provide opportunities for her son, who were denied to her – and struggles to leave the decaying home of her scandalous but supportive father (Christopher Lloyd) – JR begins to pursue his career dreams and romantic, though sometimes not very graceful – with one foot always fixed on Uncle Charlie’s bar. The Tender Bar is based on the bestselling autobiography of the same name by JR Moehringer.



