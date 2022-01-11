Ben Affleck reveals that thanks to Jennifer Lopez he has perfected his Spanish

Ben Affleck showed that his romance with JLo has brought him many good things, including continuing to practice another language

Ben Affleck, Matt Damon and Nicole Holofcener reappeared together to promote the movie The Last Duel and during an interview, the actor took the opportunity to show that his romance with La Diva del Bronx is helping him master Spanish.

“I am very proud of this movie because I think it is a very important story about an amazing woman. We are lucky to bring that story to the people, to the audience and I also have the opportunity to work with these two great writers and… it is very good, “said Ben in Spanish during the interview he gave to the Despierta América program.

Matt took the opportunity to play a prank on his colleague and say, “Especially me,” referring to the fact that Affleck was lucky to work with him. However, the actor corrected him: “no, no, especially her (Nicole).”

Later, Jennifer Lopez’s boyfriend said that both had the great fortune that Holofcener agreed to work with them and carry out this project.

The film opens on October 14 in Mexico. (IMDb.)

When asked about what most attracted him to the film, Ben Affleck commented: “I think it’s obvious, the story of that woman is the most important, most incredible thing, and also the fact that nobody knows her, at least here in the United States; in France it is a little bit famous. We also had the opportunity to write a complicated story if you think that in the past men were the most important person and women were second, even third and only important if they needed them; then we discovered how we could (present) it and say oh no, maybe it’s a different story than that ”, he explained.

Finally, the actor talked about the blonde look with which he appears in this film. “(It was) a wig… (the image) is from the director, as always! The director has an idea for everything and wants you to appear in a specific way in his films. Then he said: ‘this is your hair, I want to have this type of character for these reasons’, and when you are working for a teacher, a director as great as him, (what is) said is done ”.

Taking control of the interview and speaking almost entirely in Spanish, is how Ben Affleck showed that his romance with JLo has brought him many good things, including continuing to practice another language.

The last duel is Ridley Scott’s new project. It is a thriller set in 14th century France about a woman, Marguerite de Carrouges, who accuses her husband’s best friend and squire of having abused her. Since no one believes him, and with the authorization of King Charles VI, the accused and Marguerite’s husband will fight a duel.

With information from Mexico Agency

